Cancer Survivor and Entrepreneur Tom Green, 60, Tackles McDaniel College Spring Football Training
Tom Green, owner of Northeast Pallet LLC, prepares to begin spring training as a defensive lineman for McDaniel College’s Green Terror football team.
McDaniel College student-athlete Tom Green, 60, lines up with teammates decades younger during spring practice as he prepares for the 2026 Green Terror football season.
– A story of faith, fitness and second chances from Westminster, Maryland –
A Stage 4 kidney cancer survivor and principal owner of Northeast Pallet, LLC, Green embodies the slogan “it’s never too late.” His journey, branded as “0to60in6decades,” began after he rebuilt his life, physically and spiritually, following a devastating diagnosis and financial hardship. Now, as a defensive lineman for McDaniel’s Green Terror, he trains daily at dawn with a mission to inspire perseverance and purpose, one workout at a time.
Green’s story of grit and reinvention is already drawing national attention, and his impact extends beyond the field. He recently led his McDaniel teammates through off-season leadership sessions focused on discipline, adversity and faith and, through a partnership with a local Men’s Wearhouse, made sure every McDaniel football senior received a first custom-fitted suit as they prepare for life after football.
Reporters and cameras are invited to attend McDaniel College’s open spring practice on Wednesday, April 8, from 7 to 9 a.m. at Kenneth Gill Stadium. This will be the only open-to-media practice during the spring session, which begins March 30.
For coverage inquiries or interview scheduling, contact Tiffany Sondergaard, public relations, at (610) 349-3671 or tiffany@tsbrandelevation.com, and Tom Green at (443) 952-0230.
About Tom Green, “0to60in6decades”
Tom Green is a 60-year-old student-athlete, cancer survivor and owner of Northeast Pallet, LLC, who is redefining what it means to start over. After his faith helped him rebuild his life following significant financial hardship and a Stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis, Green reclaimed his fitness and strength. Adopting an “it’s never too late” mindset, he made the decision to return to college and football at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. His digital platform, “0to60in6decades,” shares stories of perseverance, faith and healthy aging. Follow him on Instagram at @tomgreen0to60in6decades.
McDaniel College 2025 football roster
Tiffany Sondergaard
--ts Brand Elevation
+1 610-349-3671
tiffany@tsbrandelevation.com
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