New support benefits B.C. tree fruit growers

CANADA, February 19 - In response to significant challenges faced by the tree fruit sector during the past four years, and the current threats to growers and food businesses from proposed U.S. tariffs, the Province is investing in farmers to help them recover from consecutive years of crop loss and market issues.

“These past years have been very challenging for B.C. tree fruit farmers and we want to make sure they are ready for this season and seasons to come,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “We want farmers to be successful and this $10 million will help them rebuild to ensure a resilient, sustainable future for B.C.’s tree fruit industry. We appreciate the hard work and commitment of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association (BCFGA) and its leadership team, and we will continue working with the sector to support initiatives that further stabilize the industry so people in British Columbia can depend on fruit produced right here at home.”

Support will be available to tree fruit farmers throughout the province, based on acreage. This support aims to help growers recover from recent hardships, including labour shortages, production loss and increasingly competitive markets.

"This $10-million, one-time payment from the Province recognizes the resilience and dedication of our farmers and their families, but also is a testament to the relentless advocacy and efforts of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association on their behalf,” said Peter Simonson, president, BCFGA. “We are thrilled the provincial government has followed through with this support for tree fruit farmers. We deeply appreciate Minister Popham’s efforts to work together to find a solution for our members and we look forward to building on this relationship with the Province so tree fruit growers can survive, grow and eventually thrive.”

This latest support is part of a broader commitment by the Province to support the tree fruit sector. The tree fruit climate resiliency program, which focuses on long-term strategies to reduce the effects of climate change, recently opened and is fully subscribed. Additionally, the enhanced replant program continues to provide assistance to growers looking to renew their orchards with more resilient varieties.

“I welcome this much-needed support for our fruit tree growers as they have been through difficult times,” said Harwinder Sandhu, parliamentary secretary for agriculture and MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “I have been directly hearing from our farmers over many months and I'm glad we are doing more to support them. This will help tree fruit farmers in our province and it will help all British Columbians have access to B.C. fruit at a time when the dangers of the U.S. tariffs are looming large.”

The Province will maintain its collaborative approach with the tree fruit sector, ensuring that farmers have the necessary support and resources to thrive in a changing climate.

