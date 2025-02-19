Carol Bellringer has been appointed deputy ferries commissioner of the BC Ferry Commission.

The commission sets price caps on the maximum allowable annual increase in fares and approves major capital expenditures for BC Ferries.

Bellringer has been appointed for a six-year term, effective Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, following a competitive and public application process. She is a full-time governance professional who chairs the University of Victoria Foundation board and sits on boards and audit committees of organizations in the energy, transportation and public sectors.

Bellringer is retired from a career in auditing, having worked as the president and CEO of the Canadian Audit and Accountability foundation. Her previous experience includes serving the legislature as the auditor general for the provinces of British Columbia and Manitoba.

The BC Ferry Commission is a quasi-judicial regulatory agency operating under the Coastal Ferry Act, and is independent of the provincial government and BC Ferry Services Inc.