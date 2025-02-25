Ikigai Lab Launches the IKIGAI PLANNER NETWORK to Elevate Purpose-Driven Certified Financial Planners® (CFPs)

Ikigai Planner Network Founding Members

Guided by an esteemed group of founding members, the innovative network provides behavioral tools, well-being resources, and a purpose-driven community.

The Ikigai Planner Network equips purpose-driven CFPs® with science-based solutions to elevate their client experience and improve well-being for themselves and their stakeholders.” — Sam Ushio, Ikigai Lab

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikigai Lab , a leader in purpose-driven innovation, announces the launch of the Ikigai Planner Network : a membership network for purpose-driven Certified Financial Planners(CFPs) committed to personal growth, professional development, and an evolved client experience. Guided by an esteemed group of founding members, the Ikigai Planner Network provides tools, resources, and community that empower CFPsto activate purpose, well-being, and impact.Ikigai Planner Network Founding Members:Brady Marlow, Carson WealthBud Sturmak, Perigon WealthCristina Livadary, Mana Financial Life DesignDanika Waddell, Xena Financial PlanningHolly Davis, Alta Via Financial PlanningJude Boudreaux, The Planning CenterMegan Takagi, Takagi & Takagi"Wealth management is at an inflection point—clients are no longer seeking simply financial expertise, they want expert guidance that aligns meaning with money. With $124T set to transition through 2048 (Cerulli), the demand for purpose-driven financial planning has never been greater," said Sam Ushio, Founder of Ikigai Lab. "The Ikigai Planner Network provides CFPprofessionals with science-based tools to enhance client relationships and promote well-being for themselves and their stakeholders."Key features of the Ikigai Planner Network include:*Ikigai Onboard: A cohort-driven series that establishes a foundation of behavioral psychology, values discovery, emotional intelligence, and holistic science-based solutions. Participants dive deep into the Japanese concept of Ikigai, a framework linked to longevity and life satisfaction.*Liquid Network Meetings: Monthly best-practice sessions designed for practice management, professional development, and personal growth. These high-intensity 60-minute meetings occur on the third Thursday of each month at 12 PM Pacific Time.*Growth Experiences: Educational and experiential sessions led by Ikigai Certified Experts. Topics include mindset, nutrition, sleep health, emotional intelligence, and stress management, as well as professional insights on AI, NextGen talent, and organizational culture.*Annual Member Meeting: An in-person event held in conjunction with the Ikigai Summit. Member-led programming, facilitated experiences, and opportunities to network with the expanded Ikigai Lab Network community.Two upcoming opportunities for CFPprofessionals to join the Ikigai Planner Network:🔹 April 10 | NYC Workshop at Ethic HQ – One-day, in-person workshop.🔹 May 6, 13, 20 | Online Series – Virtual meetings on three consecutive Tuesdays from 12 PM to 2 PM Pacific.Registration is now open for purpose-driven CFPsto join the Ikigai Planner Network at www.IkigaiCFP.com Ikigai Planner Network IMPACT:Ikigai Planner Network Founding Members reported a significant increase in well-being across all six Ikigai Life Dimensions throughout the onboarding process:Social Dimension: 33% increaseEmotional Dimension: 29% increaseSpiritual Dimension: 27% increaseIntellectual Dimension: 14% increaseProfessional Dimension: 11% increasePhysical Dimension: 5% increaseThe Ikigai Planner Network builds on Ikigai Lab’s success with initiatives like the Ikigai Summit, the world's largest gathering dedicated to ikigai; Ikigai Knowledge Institute (IKI) for purpose-driven innovators; Ikigai Fellows, in partnership with the Clifton Strengths Institute at the University of Nebraska; and Ikigai Adventures, transformative multiday experiences in collaboration with Snow Peak.About Ikigai Lab:Ikigai Lab is a social enterprise dedicated to human sustainability and societal impact. Science-based solutions in the areas of positive psychology, cross-cultural well-being, and emotional intelligence support the design and delivery of purpose-driven ecosystems that unlock growth, development, and societal value.

