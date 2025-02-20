RippleWorx Completes Year of Expansion to Address Deskless Workforce Performance

"2024 has been the most pivotal year of radical transformation since inception at RippleWorx” states Angie Sandritter, Co-Founder and CEO of RippleWorx.

In response to the growing demand for AI solutions to automate performance management for deskless workers, we have intensified our innovation efforts in R&D and Product to meet these needs.” — Angie Sandritter, Co-Founder and CEO of RippleWorx

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RippleWorx, a budding AI company in cloud-based Human Capital Management backed by Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund II , closed out 2024 positioned to further address the performance demands for the deskless workforce for engagement, development, and ultimately performance. Historically focused on State, Local and Federal Government markets, RippleWorx is prepared to expand markets into the commercial deskless workforce in 2025.Companies with a distributed, deskless workforce continue to compete for skilled personnel to deliver on their business demands. With the talent pool shrinking with fewer individuals entering these fields, companies struggle to keep talent as retirement sets in. RippleWorx offers a mobile-first communications, development and analytics platform to align employees and leadership on critical factors to prevent burn-out, drive motivation, retention and ultimately, performance.RippleWorx, Inc. delivered on logo expansion, AI technology development, company expansion and re-organization to deliver on the need for automated actionable insights and interventions to retain, develop, and increase performance for the distributed, deskless workforce.Noteworthy Data Points in 2024:• 2x Inc 5000, Fastest Growing Company Awardee in 2023 and 2024• Closed on strategic growth capital round with Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund II• Added strategic leadership and a highly experienced Board of proven software operators and investors to expand operations, go to market, and technology growth.• Developed AI-Driven Actionable Insights for Workforce Retention and Engagement• Launched AirForce Pilot Performance Platform• Received State Grant for Law Enforcement in partnership with National Command & Staff College."2024 has been the most pivotal year of radical transformation since inception at RippleWorx” states Angie Sandritter, Co-Founder and CEO of RippleWorx. "With growing market demand for AI-solutions to drive automation for performance management in the deskless workforce, we doubled down in major innovation initiatives in R&D and Product to address these demands by expanding the product capabilities, product market fit and expertise."Heading into 2025, the RippleWorx team is excited about presenting at the IACP Wellness conference in California in March, attending and hosting a session at IACP Annual in Denver in October, and will continue to invest and innovate across the organization."As we continue to fine-tune our processes with a focus on operational excellence, I am confident that 2025 will be a year of significant growth for RippleWorx, marked by new heights of success and deeper inroads into our target markets." states Louie Wollenweber, SVP of Sales.About RippleWorxRippleWorx is a pioneering talent development software company that integrates hard deliverable KPIs with soft people analytics. By harnessing the power of AI-driven insights, RippleWorx empowers organizations to align personal and organizational goals, drive performance, and foster a culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2017 with headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, and additional offices in Atlanta, RippleWorx offers innovative SaaS solutions that address retention, motivation, to accelerate performance for frontline, deskless workforces. RippleWorx has been named in the Inc. 5000 list twice consecutively and has received accolades for its wellness solutions, including recognition as a DoD Technology Provider and for its law enforcement wellness. With 34 employees and over 50 clients, RippleWorx is committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce. Learn more at www.rippleworx.com Media ContactKizaan Knapp, RippleWorx +1 (703) 582-7333, kizaan.knapp@rippleworx.comSOURCE RippleWorxRelated Links

