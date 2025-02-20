SpinSci Technologies Enhances Healthcare Communication with Webex by Cisco

Operator Console for Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect boosts productivity by streamlining healthcare call management and patient interactions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinSci Technologies, a leader in cloud-based patient engagement solutions, today announced the availability of its Operator Console on the Webex App Hub. Designed to streamline healthcare communication, Operator Console empowers contact center and healthcare operators with seamless call management, provider lookups, on-call scheduling, paging, and more—all within a fully integrated system. As a Cisco Select Developer Partner, SpinSci’s solutions optimize Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect by enhancing operator efficiency, patient experience, and care coordination. Operator Console enables real-time integration with leading EHR, CCaaS, and UCaaS platforms, reducing friction in critical communications and accelerating speed to care.

"By integrating Operator Console with Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect, we are advancing healthcare workflows to create a more connected and efficient care experience," said Rajit Kumar, CIO, SpinSci Technologies. "Our commitment to innovation in healthcare technology continues with the launch of our Agentic AI solution to disrupt traditional workflows, making provider coordination smarter, faster, and more effective—ultimately leading to improved patient care."

SpinSci’s AI-powered healthcare communication solutions are built to reduce operator workload, improve response times, and optimize care team collaboration. The Operator Console for Webex Contact Center delivers an intuitive interface that simplifies complex workflows, enhances collaboration, and drives operational efficiency for healthcare organizations.

Operator Console is now available on the Webex App Hub.‎‎ ‎

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies, ‎a leading expert for AI enhanced cloud contact center integrations and workflow orchestration, provides digital engagement solutions for the healthcare vertical to enable best-in-class care management and experiences for patients and care teams. SpinSci solutions provide pre-packaged intelligent workflows, like scheduling, referrals, billing and more. For maximum efficiency, SpinSci enables real-time access and EHR integration that drives speed to value with rapid deployments and return on investments. The solutions are available on industry leading marketplaces such as Cisco App Hub, Epic App Marketplace, AWS Marketplace and Salesforce App Exchange. Explore more at www.spinsci.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.