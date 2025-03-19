SpinSci Technologies Expands Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Customer Excellence

SpinSci's New Leadership Appointments Position SpinSci Technologies for Scalable Growth, Enhanced Customer Support, and Operational Excellence

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinSci Technologies, a leading provider of innovative healthcare engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of two key executives to support its continued growth and commitment to customer success. Doug Lang has been appointed Senior Vice President of Services and Customer Support, while Alice Liou has been named Vice President of Finance and HR Operations.

Powered by its strategic investment from Aldrich Capital Partners, SpinSci is expanding its operations to improve service delivery, optimize customer support, and drive operational excellence. These new appointments mark a significant milestone in strengthening the company’s ability to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations.

Strengthening Customer Support & Service Excellence

As SVP of Services and Customer Support, Doug Lang will lead efforts to optimize SpinSci’s service offerings, ensuring seamless customer experiences, faster issue resolution, and greater operational efficiency. With an extensive background in service leadership and technology-driven support strategies, Doug Lang will focus on enhancing customer engagement across all digital platforms.

“I’ve worked with Doug Lang for a long time on several customer-facing projects. He’s a well-respected industry veteran who knows how to scale operations while building strong, long-term relationships with customers by being their advocate,” said Rajit Kumar, Founder and Board Member of SpinSci Technologies. “His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our customers at the highest level.”

Driving Financial and HR Operational Growth

In the role of VP of Finance and HR Operations, Alice Liou will oversee financial planning, human resources strategy, and operational scalability. Bringing deep expertise in financial management and organizational development, Alice Liou will play a crucial role in fostering a high-performance culture and driving business expansion.

A New Chapter of Innovation and Growth

“These strategic leadership appointments underscore our commitment to scaling operations and ensuring our customers receive the highest level of support and service,” said Andy Asava, CEO of SpinSci Technologies. “With Aldrich Capital Partners’ backing, we are in a strong position to accelerate innovation, enhance customer experiences, and expand our market footprint.”

SpinSci Technologies remains dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations with cutting-edge solutions that enhance patient engagement, streamline workflows, and improve overall care outcomes.

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies is a leading provider of AI-driven patient engagement solutions, empowering healthcare organizations to optimize workflows and enhance digital health experiences. Through innovation and real-time data integration, SpinSci facilitates seamless patient interactions across digital channels.

