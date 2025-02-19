MAINE, February 19 - Back to current news.

Maine Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Urges USDA to Expedite Release of Critical Farm Funding

February 19, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal has requested of newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins that federal funds currently withheld be swiftly released, as delays are causing economic hardship for Maine farmers and agricultural service providers.

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal has requested of newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins that federal funds currently withheld be swiftly released, as delays are causing economic hardship for Maine farmers and agricultural service providers.

In a letter to Secretary Rollins, Commissioner Beal emphasized the urgent need to honor existing contracts and grant reimbursements that farmers, non-profits, and other agricultural entities have been relying upon. Beal noted that the continued delay of these funds could have significant economic consequences for Maine's agricultural sector, which operates on tight margins and depends on timely financial support to sustain operations.

"As you prioritize your work in the coming days, I write to emphasize the importance of honoring contracts and reimbursement grant funds already encumbered for farms and our agricultural sector," Commissioner Beal stated in her letter. In many cases, funds already spent exceed the ability of operators to absorb costs if not reimbursed. It doesnt take long for an unpaid bill to have drastic economic impacts on businesses, especially farms, which often operate under very tight margins.

Beal highlighted a recent report from the Portland Press Herald detailing the financial uncertainty Maine farmers face due to the withholding of federal funds. She also pointed to specific delays in payments through the USDAs Resilient Food System Initiative, citing $105,000 in unpaid invoices submitted on February 4 that have yet to be processed.

These requests represent expenses Maine farmers have already incurred believing they would be reimbursed because they have a binding contract with the USDA through the State of Maine, Beal explained. Withholding these funds is causing harm to farmers.

Beyond individual farm operators, Beal expressed concerns about tens of millions of dollars being withheld from non-profits and service providers that play essential roles in supporting Maines agricultural economy. She urged the USDA to expedite the review and release of committed funds to prevent further disruptions in the sector.

As someone who is also passionate about agriculture and cares very much for every farm in our state, I ask that you expedite the review of funds that are already committed to farmers and the entities that support them and uphold the obligations as outlined in those contracts, Beal concluded.

Commissioner Beals appeal underscores the critical role of federal funding in sustaining Maines agricultural economy. The DACF will continue working with farmers, service providers, and federal partners to advocate for the timely release of necessary financial resources.

The Commissioners letter to Secretary Rollins reads as follows:

February 18, 2025

Brooke Rollins

Secretary of Agriculture

United States Department of Agriculture

1400 Independence Ave. S.W.

Washington, DC 20250

RE: Federal investment in farms

Dear Secretary Rollins:

Congratulations on your recent appointment and confirmation as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I appreciate your demonstrated passion for agriculture and look forward to working with you in this esteemed role.

I understand that there are many programs awaiting your review, including funding awards and contracts previously administered to federal agencies, states, NGOs, technical service providers, and farmers. As you prioritize this work in the coming days, I write to emphasize the importance of honoring contracts and reimbursement grant funds already encumbered for farms and our agricultural sector.

In many cases, funds already spent exceed the ability of operators to absorb costs if not reimbursed. It doesnt take long for an unpaid bill to have drastic economic impacts on businesses, especially farms, which often operate under very tight margins. It also hurts the auxiliary businesses that farms rely on and that, in turn, rely on farms.

To illustrate that point, I wanted to share a recent story from the Portland Press Herald that picks up on the pain being felt by Maine farmers whose funding is being withheld via federal agency contracts:

www.pressherald.com/2025/02/15/maine-farmers-left-in-limbo-by-federal-funding-freeze/

Likewise, we are experiencing a delay in access to federal funds through the Resilient Food System Initiative. As of this writing, invoices submitted to the USDA on February 4 totaling $105,000 remain unpaid. Typically, funds have been available the first business day after being requested through this program. These requests represent expenses Maine farmers have already incurred believing that they will reimbursed because they have a binding contract with the USDA through the State of Maine. Withholding these funds is causing harm to farmers.

In addition, we are learning that tens of millions of dollars are being withheld from non-profits and service providers. We also have concerns about the fate of other federal funds that pass through our department that have a direct impact on farmers.

All of this adds up to significant concern for the economic impact that continuing to withhold federal funds will have on our agriculture sector as a whole.

As someone who is also passionate about agriculture and cares very much for every farm in our state, I ask that you expedite the review of funds that are already committed to farmers and the entities that support them and uphold the obligations as outlined in those contracts.

Sincerely,

Amanda E. Beal, Commissioner