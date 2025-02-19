Two Ocean County Residents Indicted on Weapon and Drug Charges

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice announced today that two Ocean County residents were indicted on charges of illegal possession and distribution of firearms and drugs.

George Garulle, 56, of Beachwood, and Dana Restaino, 39, of Whiting, are charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses.

During the execution of court-authorized search warrants at multiple locations associated with these individuals, law enforcement recovered and seized numerous guns, including “ghost guns” – privately made firearms with no serial number – extended magazines, and a quantity of methamphetamine. Additionally, the investigation revealed that the defendants conspired to sell a defaced firearm with no serial number. This investigation was led by the New Jersey State Police’s Crime Suppression South Unit along with Stafford Township Police Department.

The indictment charges the defendants with one count each of conspiracy (2nd degree); possession of a handgun (2nd degree); possession of a firearm without a serial number (3rd degree); transporting a manufactured firearm without a serial number (2nd degree); manufacture, transport, disposition and defacement of a weapon; possession of methamphetamine (4th degree); and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (4th degree).

Garulle is also charged with additional counts of possession of a handgun (2nd degree); possession of a firearm without a serial number (3rd degree); possession of a defaced firearm (3rd degree); possession of an assault firearm (2nd degree); three counts of possession of a shotgun (3rd degree); possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine (4th degree); possession of brass knuckles (4th degree); possession of a controlled dangerous substance (3rd degree) and certain persons not to have weapons (2nd degree).

“My office’s focus on prosecuting gun crimes like those charged in this indictment is one reason we’ve been able to consistently reduce the number of shooting victims in New Jersey,” said Attorney General Platkin. “In addition to initiatives like our Gun Violence Reduction Task Force here in New Jersey, we’re partnering with other states to hold irresponsible firearms manufacturers accountable for their role in the plague of gun violence. Whether it’s going after individual alleged violators of the law like the two defendants charged in today’s announcement, or taking on the gun industry, protecting the public from gun violence is a goal we will never stop pursuing.”

“This case illustrates some of the many benefits of DCJ’s collaboration with law enforcement across the State, which plays a critical role in safeguarding our communities by thoroughly investigating and prosecuting these types of crimes,” said Division of Criminal Justice Director Theresa L. Hilton.

“The proliferation of illegal firearms, including ghost guns, poses a significant threat to the safety of our communities,” Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said. “This indictment stems from a thorough investigation and the joint efforts of law enforcement to remove illegal guns and narcotics from our streets. It sends a clear message—New Jersey will not tolerate gun and drug trafficking. We remain steadfast in protecting our communities and holding those who threaten public safety fully accountable.”

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Fourth-degree offenses carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The prosecution is being handled by DCJ Deputy Attorney General Angela Cifelli, under the supervision of Deputy Chief Nicole Siano and Chief Cassandra Montalto.

Charges are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Attorney General thanked the Stafford Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

Defense counsel:

For Garulle: Glenn D. Kassman, Tinton Falls

For Restaino: Edward J. Kownacki, Office of the Public Defender

