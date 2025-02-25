Rev. Barbara Lane Expands David Grove’s Groundbreaking Trauma-Healing Legacy: From Mentor to Mission

Barbara Lane David Grove

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Barbara Lane, MA, OMC, bestselling author of Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story, and trauma-healing advocate, is embarking on a powerful mission for 2025: sharing the transformative therapeutic methodology pioneered by her late mentor, David Grove. Renowned for his innovative work in Clean Metaphor, Questions, and Language, Grove’s client-centered approach remains one of the most effective tools for trauma recovery, and life and business coaching. Rev. Lane is dedicated to preserving and expanding his legacy.

Her book, available for sale now, is a testament to Grove's profound approach. To purchase a copy, click here: https://bit.ly/41rvFk2

“In the realm of personal and professional development, few names resonate as profoundly as David Grove,” says Rev. Lane. “I was not only blessed to experience the healing power of his work firsthand, but I was also honored to study with him, co-develop a life-coaching program, and travel across the U.S. to teach his methodology to professionals.”

Clean Language, developed by Grove, involves using a structured set of questions that guide individuals toward deeper self-awareness by using their own words to focus on personal experiences, fostering insight and healing. Grove’s methodology is founded on the belief that the client possesses the innate ability to heal. His innovative use of clean metaphors and carefully structured questions helps clients uncover deep-seated trauma while fostering personal empowerment, self-awareness, and spiritual growth. Clinicians trained in his approach learn the art of asking non-directive, ‘clean’ questions that follow the client’s lead, allowing their subconscious to surface the precise imagery and language needed for healing.

Before his passing in 2008, Grove and Rev. Lane developed a close, trusting professional partnership and friendship. “David was like a big brother to me,” she shares. “His greatest wish was to ensure his methodology remained clean and uncontaminated, retaining its full therapeutic value. Now, it’s time to share his work as he would have wanted—pure, powerful, and profoundly effective.”

Rev. Lane, widely recognized for her bestselling memoir Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story, credits Grove’s techniques with helping her heal from childhood trauma and guiding her through writing her internationally acclaimed book. Dedicated to Grove, Broken Water has been utilized by therapists, counselors, clergy, and even in Battered Women’s Shelters, where Rev. Lane donates copies of both her memoir and companion workbook, What Your Inner Child Knows, to support women on their journey to recovery.

Prior to Grove’s passing, the two were working on an advanced concept, exploring how individuals hold unconscious sacred metaphors that, when accessed, can reveal direct pathways to their inner divinity and self-healing. “I’m going to begin where David and I left off,” Rev. Lane states. “Using the notes he entrusted me, I will continue developing and sharing his groundbreaking client-centered techniques.”

Looking ahead, Rev. Lane is already envisioning her next book—a tribute to her mentor and his extraordinary contributions to trauma therapy. “David Grove’s work is a gift to the world,” she says. “I am honored to be the steward of his legacy and to bring his healing methodologies to new audiences.”

For those interested in learning more about Grove’s transformative techniques, stay tuned as Rev. Barbara Lane embarks on this profound journey to amplify his life’s work.

