Efforts to Maintain Safety at NYS Correctional Facilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced she has signed an Executive Order activating members of the New York National Guard to help ensure the safety and security of New York State's correctional facilities while the illegal and unlawful work stoppage by correction officers continues. This Order also provides authority for additional overtime compensation for correction officers and other staff who are reporting for duty and actively working to secure our facilities. Governor Hochul also directed the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Office of Employee Relations to retain independent mediator Martin Scheinman to help bring a quick and immediate end to this illegal work stoppage. Earlier today, New York State filed an injunction under the Taylor Law and a judge granted a temporary restraining order mandating striking correction officers to cease the illegal activity.

“These disruptive and unsanctioned work stoppages by some correction officers must end as they are jeopardizing the safety of their colleagues, the prison population, and causing undue fear for the residents in the surrounding communities,” Governor Hochul said. “In an effort to resolve this illegal work stoppage I have directed the appointment of highly respected independent mediator Martin Scheinman who will begin work immediately to return striking correction officers back to work. While I am confident we will resolve this illegal strike, I am grateful for the thousands of correction officers and staff that are continuing to report for duty - I thank them for their continued service and for doing the right thing.”

Earlier today, more than 3,500 members of the New York National Guard started reporting for duty as advance crews are at correctional facilities ahead of the larger deployment to determine logistical needs and roles and responsibilities. National Guard members will support and supplement current correctional staff on site to ensure safety and security with tasks including distributing meals and medication to incarcerated individuals and help maintain general order and wellness in the facilities. Additional members are expected to report for duty in the coming hours and days.