Executive Level Updates at Mississippi Department of Employment Security

For Immediate Release

Date: February 19, 2025

Jackson, MS –

Executive Director William J. “Bill” Ashley, Ph.D., M.B.A., today announced two promotions and one addition within the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) executive team.

“MDES is making these changes for the continued improvement of our services to the people of Mississippi, both currently and as we move into the future,” said Dr. Ashley.

Burkett “Guy” Martin will become Chief of Staff for MDES. As Deputy Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer since July 2019, Martin has provided direction for the agency's Human Resources department, the Office of the Comptroller, Administrative Services, and both Financial and Business Services. He received his degree in accounting from Mississippi State University in 1999 and began his career at MDES in July 2001 in business management, serving in various accounting roles prior to becoming agency comptroller.

Laura Ring will be promoted to Chief Operations Officer. In her prior role as Deputy Executive Director of External Relations, she oversaw public facing functions of the agency including Grant Management, Workforce Data Reporting, the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program, and Communications. Ring joined MDES in 2005 as a temporary employee during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She has served in various roles in the Offices of Comptroller, Job Connections, and Grant Management. Ring holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Both Martin and Ring will continue to provide leadership for the areas they previously supervised, but in an expanded capacity and with additional duties and responsibilities.

In addition to these promotions, Retired Brigadier General Douglas “Kevin” Lamberth joins MDES as Director of Veteran Workforce Programs on February 18, 2024. Lamberth brings vast experience to his new role including extensive leadership experience in Strategic Planning, Business Development, Program Management, Academic Administration, Combat Operations, Aviation, Transportation, Liaison with Foreign Governments, and Defense Consulting. He holds a Master of Arts from Webster University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, and an extensive leadership and military education gained during his years with the U.S. Air Force.

“I am extremely confident that these individuals have the expertise and backgrounds to provide strong leadership as we continue improving and increasing our ability to help Mississippians get jobs,” said Executive Director Ashley.

