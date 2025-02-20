StudyAid and Black Boys Code Launch ‘ImaginAItion’ to Empower Young Black Innovators in AI

Celebrating Black History Month by Expanding AI Literacy and Bridging the Educational Divide

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Black History Month, StudyAid and Black Boys Code are launching ImaginAItion, a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip young Black students (ages 9-14) with AI literacy, problem-solving skills, and innovation training. This collaboration ensures that Black youth have the tools and knowledge to become creators of AI-driven solutions, not just consumers.

Access to cutting-edge technology remains unequal, and many young Black students lack opportunities to explore AI in meaningful ways. StudyAid and Black Boys Code are closing this gap by providing hands-on AI learning experiences that empower students to design, create, and present their own AI-assisted inventions—preparing them for the tech-driven future.

Empowering Young Black Students to Become AI Creators:

“AI is reshaping the world, and Black students must be part of that transformation,” said Dr. Phillip Olla, CEO of StudyAid. “Through ImaginAItion, we’re ensuring that young Black students don’t just learn about AI—they learn how to use it to solve problems, create new ideas, and shape the future of technology.”

Participants in the ImaginAItion program will:

- Learn AI Fundamentals – Understand AI concepts and prompt engineering through StudyAid’s platform.

- Create AI-Generated Inventions – Use AI tools to develop text, visuals, and short videos that bring their ideas to life.

- Present Their Vision – Build a five-slide pitch deck using Google Slides, PowerPoint, or Canva and present their AI-assisted invention.

Continuing the Legacy of Black Innovation:

Throughout history, Black inventors have played a crucial role in advancing technology and shaping society—from Garrett Morgan’s traffic light to Marie Van Brittan Brown’s home security system. While Black History Month is a time to reflect on the contributions of Black scholars, educators, and students throughout history, it is also a time to take meaningful steps toward equity and opportunity. ImaginAItion builds on this legacy by equipping today’s young Black students with the skills to become the next generation of AI-driven innovators, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

“This initiative is about creating access and opportunity,” said Oluwafemisii Lojede, Operations Lead. “By introducing AI literacy at a young age, we are empowering young Black students to think like innovators, develop solutions, and take their place as leaders in technology.”

Black Boys Code, a nonprofit dedicated to introducing Black youth to technology and coding, has been instrumental in increasing Black representation in STEM fields. This partnership with StudyAid strengthens its mission by expanding opportunities in AI-driven creativity and innovation.

As Black History Month serves as a moment to celebrate progress and acknowledge ongoing challenges, together StudyAid and Black Boys Code are ensuring that young Black students aren’t just participants in the AI revolution—they’re the ones shaping it.

About StudyAid:

StudyAid is a pioneering AI-powered learning platform that provides students with personalized, interactive, and cost-effective study solutions. It also serves as a powerful tool for educators, streamlining syllabus planning, automating grading and feedback, and providing customizable templates and rubrics. By harnessing the power of generative AI, StudyAid helps improve both teaching efficiency and student outcomes by simplifying learning and reducing the financial burden of traditional academic resources.

About Black Boys Code:

Black Boys Code is a nonprofit dedicated to introducing Black youth to technology, coding, and digital literacy. By focusing on education, mentorship, and hands-on learning, Black Boys Code is ensuring that more Black students pursue careers in STEM and AI. This collaboration with StudyAid expands the organization’s reach, increasing Black representation in AI and tech innovation.

Get Involved:

The ImaginAItion challenge is open to Black students ages 9-14, with mentorship provided by experienced instructors and AI professionals. Parents, educators, and community organizations interested in getting involved can contact Oluwafemisii.lojede@blackboyscode.com.

For more information about ImaginAItion, visit the website or contact Oluwafemisii Lojede at student.help@blackboyscode.com.

