Hoapili Hale Closed Due to Temporary Interruption of Water Service

WAILUKU, HI – The Second Circuit courthouse, Hoapili Hale, is closed (as of 10 a.m. today) due to a temporary interruption of water service to the building. Court operations are anticipated to resume at 7:45 a.m. tomorrow, February 20, 2025.

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 by one day to Thursday, February 20, 2025. Hearings or trials that had to be cancelled due to the closure will be rescheduled to the next available date.

The closure affects Hoapili Hale and the Driver Education Office. All other court offices and buildings including the Lahaina, Lānaʻi, and Molokai District Courts, Maui Drug Court, the Children’s Justice Center, and Adult Client Services (probation) will remain open.

###