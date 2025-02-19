Governor Josh Stein Celebrates Black History Month

Today, the African American Heritage Commission and the Legislative Black Caucus joined Governor Josh Stein in celebrating Black entrepreneurs at a Black History Month reception.

“Black North Carolinians have shaped our state for as long as it has existed. They have made an indelible mark on North Carolina’s history, strengthening our politics and the law, arts and culture, education and business,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am committed to supporting opportunities for Black entrepreneurship to thrive and creating an economy that works for everyone in our state.”

“I am proud to celebrate Black History month alongside Governor Stein, and to honor the legacy and life stories of Black North Carolinians who have made, and continue to make, valuable contributions to our state’s history, heritage, economy, and culture,” said NC African American Heritage Commission Chair Dr. Valerie Johnson. “I applaud the Governor’s dedication to uplifting Black entrepreneurs’ voices and urge our state to recognize that when our business leaders win, we all win.”

“North Carolina has consistently ranked at the top of doing business in America, and I am so proud to see more and more Black business owners and entrepreneurs in our great state." said NC Legislative Black Caucus Chair, Senator Kandie Smith. "However, there is still much work to be done. As leaders, we must uplift one another and support all North Carolinians in pursuing their dreams of owning a small business.”

Every year, the Governor recognizes the contributions of African-Americans to North Carolina’s history and future. This year, Governor Stein honored Black entrepreneurs for the ways they create economic opportunities and strengthen communities. At the event, Governor Stein also shared a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month. Click here to read the proclamation.