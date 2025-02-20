AST Announces Results for IP3 2024 – Collaborative Industry Patent Purchase Program

IP3 2024 Results IP3 2024 Offerings by Average Asking Prices

AST members spent $4.2 million acquiring and licensing 51 deals, encompassing 65 patent families with 78 U.S. patents and 133 active assets.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AST, the Member-driven leading provider of proactive and collaborative patent defense solutions, today announced the successful conclusion of its ninth annual Industry Patent Purchase & Licensing Program (IP3) that simplifies patent acquisition and licensing. Through IP3, patent owners connect with a consortium of leading technology companies, facilitating the sale and licensing of valuable patent rights across various industries.

The IP3 program for 2024, similar to those in previous years, gathered significant interest from AST member firms as well as individual sellers, universities, companies, brokers, and law firms. During a four-month period in the second half of 2024, more than 30 AST members assessed over 1,000 submissions originating from more than 300 sellers and brokers. Prominent industry leaders such as Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Snap, TikTok, Uber, and Verizon, among others, were among the participating companies in IP3 2024.

AST members invested $4.2 million on 51 deals, encompassing 65 patent families with 78 U.S. patents and 133 active assets. Sellers’ asking prices ranged from $10,000 to $250,000 per deal, with an average deal price per lot of $81,829 and an average deal price per patent family of $77,697. Notifications of intent to purchase or license were issued in mid-September 2024, and all transactions were finalized by the end of January 2025.

IP3 2024 introduced a new group license pricing model, enabling patent owners to establish a fixed price for patent purchases and/or a set fee for sublicensing. This license model proved popular with both owners, who retained asset ownership for future monetization, and AST members, who benefited from cost savings. Of the 51 total deals, 27 were sublicensed.

“This year’s IP3 program has been our most successful and expansive to date. We invested more and acquired a record number of patents, significantly enhancing the program’s value for our members,” said Russell W. Binns Jr., CEO of AST. “The continued growth and increasing participation from members and sellers alike highlight the trust in our approach and the strength of our collaborative model. Each year, we see an improvement in the quality and relevance of the patents offered, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative and efficient patent acquisition strategies that evolve with our members’ needs.”

The 2024 program received over 1,200 submissions, of which 1,031 were considered valid and accepted for review. The submissions included over 2,300 active assets, featuring 1,479 US patents. The average price for submissions under $500,000 was $94,599, with a median price of $75,000 across all submissions. Notably, 96% of the deals had asking prices below $500,000 and 94% consisted of single-family patent offerings. To generate greater interest from potential buyers or licensees, it is advisable to present a strong case for the patent's value. This can be achieved by providing comprehensive evidence of use, detailed claim charts that clearly outline the scope of the patent's protection, and a realistic price expectation that aligns with current market trends and comparable patent valuations.

In line with AST’s catch-and-release mandate, the acquired IP3 2024 deals are now available for sale and licensing on AST’s website, accessible to prospective members, and potential buyers or their representatives.

AST, founded in 2007, is a member-driven cooperative that focuses on mitigating patent risks for the world's most advanced and renowned technology companies. By employing a cost-sharing model for patent rights acquisition, AST and its members have established themselves as the leading buyers in the secondary patent transactions market.

