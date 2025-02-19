New Judge Appointed to Cleveland Municipal Court

Christopher Woodworth

A new judge will begin serving on the Cleveland Municipal Court next month.

Christopher Woodworth takes office March 10 after his appointment today by Gov. Mike DeWine.

He will take the seat of Judge Lauren C. Moore and finish out the remainder of the term. To retain the seat, Woodworth must run for election in November.

Woodworth will leave his position as an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office where he has worked since 2021.

Prior to joining the office, Woodworth began his law career as a criminal defense attorney in Cuyahoga County after gradating from law school at Cleveland State University in 2013. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio State University in 2008.

Between his undergraduate studies and law school, Woodworth served in the AmeriCorps in Columbus.