MyFlight Advisor Launches Comprehensive Fractional Share Support Service

Service assists owners of NetJets, Flexjet and other fractional provider shares to simplify travel management and trip invoicing

Our goal is always to improve the flight experience by delivering real value that far exceeds our cost” — Jeffrey Reis, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyFlight Advisor is proud to announce the launch of its all-inclusive private aviation support service, designed to simplify and enhance the travel experience and billing accuracy for fractional share, jet card and membership users. Offering end-to-end trip management—from initial planning to post-flight invoicing—MyFlight Advisor ensures a seamless journey for its clients. Its services include proactive trip planning, real-time flight monitoring, flight delay mitigation and detailed invoice reviews to ensure accuracy.

“Properly managing fractional and similar contracts can be challenging, with fine print terms and conditions that work against flyers, as well as last-minute changes and delays that can quickly derail plans,” said Jeffrey Reis, CEO. “Our focus is on advocating for our clients as a dedicated representative to help maximize their time and ensure a smoother experience that includes accurate billing for every flight they take.”

To assist with addressing issues that can affect a client flight, the company has developed a proprietary AI-based operations system that draws on multiple data sources in real-time to predict potential delays before they occur, allowing clients to adjust their plans proactively.

“Our dedicated operations team constantly monitors multiple trip parameters to keep clients proactively informed and provide solution options, often even before a problem occurs,” added Reis. “Our goal is always to improve the flight experience by delivering real value that far exceeds our cost, and it’s why we offer a money back guarantee.”

In addition to flight and billing management, the company also assists with negotiating new flight provider agreements to ensure clients receive the best terms and value every time.

To learn more about MyFlight Advisor and how it can enhance your private travel experience, visit https://myflightadvisor.com or contact them at (305) 948-9114 or sales@myflightadvisor.com.

About MyFlight Advisor

Born of a team of experienced industry veterans who understand the inner workings of the largest fractional providers from years of working for them in sales, operations, and service, MyFlight Advisor was designed as a dedicated independent travel manager providing operational and financial oversight for all private aviation users. The company serves high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporations, delivering precise, unbiased advice without accepting commissions or compensation from third parties.

