Real Pro Auto Service Adopts CORGHI Robotic Touchless Tire Changers

Real Pro Auto Service upgrades to CORGHI Robotic Touchless Tire Changers, delivering superior precision, speed, and rim protection in tire servicing.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, a trusted name in auto repair and maintenance in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI, is revolutionizing tire service with the addition of CORGHI Robotic Touchless Tire Changers. These high-end machines provide damage-free tire changes, ensuring greater precision, speed, and safety for customers.

Touchless Technology for Maximum Rim Protection

Unlike traditional tire changers that risk scratching or damaging rims, CORGHI’s advanced robotic system removes and installs tires without ever making contact with the wheel. This high-tech technology is ideal for luxury, performance, and low-profile tires, where precision is essential.

Message from the Owner

"Our new CORGHI robotic tire changers ensure faster service, zero rim damage, and unmatched precision for our customers." – John Stewart, Owner

Faster, Safer, and More Efficient Tire Service

By eliminating manual tools, CORGHI robotic tire changers reduce operator effort and minimize risks associated with conventional methods. The leverless design allows for seamless tire mounting and demounting, preventing bead damage and ensuring a smooth installation process.

This investment aligns with Real Pro Auto Service’s commitment to industry-leading technology and superior customer care.

Perfect for High-Performance and Specialty Tires

The CORGHI Robotic Touchless Tire Changer is particularly beneficial for run-flat, high-performance, and low-profile tires, which require delicate handling. Customers with luxury or sports vehicles can now rest assured that their wheels are in expert hands, receiving the highest level of care and precision.

Now Available at All Real Pro Auto Service Locations

The CORGHI robotic tire changers are now available at Real Pro Auto Service’s Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac locations, ensuring all customers can experience this next-level service.

About Real Pro Auto Service

For over 33 years, Real Pro Auto Service has been a leader in auto repair and maintenance in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Specializing in brake repair, engine diagnostics, transmission services, and advanced tire services, the ASE-certified technicians ensure every vehicle receives the highest standard of care.

For more information or to schedule a touchless tire service, visit them at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

