Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,099 in the last 365 days.

Derry Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:
CO Griffin McKeown
603-271-3361
February 18, 2025

Derry, NH – On February 15, 2025 at approximately 3:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single snowmobile crash involving a male operator on Island Pond in Derry.

Jonathan Merrill, 50, of Salem, New Hampshire, was operating a snowmobile across Island Pond when he struck a snowbank, sending the snowmobile and Merrill into the air, leading to a rollover crash. As a result of the crash, Merrill sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Merrill was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which prevented more serous injury from occurring. The crash remains under investigation, however speed appears the be the primary cause.

Fish and Game personnel, along with Hampstead Police Department and Hampstead Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. Merrill was transported via Boston Medflight to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for further treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when navigating frozen water bodies and always wear safety equipment while operating.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derry Snowmobile Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more