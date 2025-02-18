Derry Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

February 18, 2025

Derry, NH – On February 15, 2025 at approximately 3:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single snowmobile crash involving a male operator on Island Pond in Derry.

Jonathan Merrill, 50, of Salem, New Hampshire, was operating a snowmobile across Island Pond when he struck a snowbank, sending the snowmobile and Merrill into the air, leading to a rollover crash. As a result of the crash, Merrill sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Merrill was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which prevented more serous injury from occurring. The crash remains under investigation, however speed appears the be the primary cause.

Fish and Game personnel, along with Hampstead Police Department and Hampstead Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. Merrill was transported via Boston Medflight to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for further treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when navigating frozen water bodies and always wear safety equipment while operating.