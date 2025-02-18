Swanzey Man Injured in ATV Incident

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

February 18, 2025

Nelson, NH – On Saturday, February 15, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m.., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an injured male ATV operator in the Town of Nelson on private property. The initial call reported that the operator, identified as Brendan Woods, 32, of Swanzey, NH, was loading his ATV into the bed of his truck when the ATV flipped over, landing on him. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Nelson Fire Department and Keene Fire Department responded.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel were able to determine that Woods was loading his ATV into the bed of his truck after a day of fishing when the ATV fell off the ramps and landed on top of him. Woods sustained a severe but non-life-threatening head injury. He was treated by EMS personnel at the scene, and was ultimately transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for further treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

