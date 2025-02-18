Submit Release
Massachusetts Man Injured in Snowmobile Accident in Bethlehem

CONTACT:
CO II Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
February 18, 2025

Bethlehem, NH – At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call about a snowmobile accident in Bethlehem. It was reported that a snowmobiler had struck a tree on the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the White Mountain National Forest. Due to the remote location, Bethlehem Fire, Bethlehem Ambulance, Twin Mountain Fire, Twin Mountain Ambulance, along with a Conservation Officer responded to assist.

Twin Mountain Fire Department was able to use their tracked ATV and rescue sled to get to the scene. The snowmobiler was identified as Anthony Farin, 59 of Whitman, Massachusetts. Farin was snowmobiling with his wife when he attempted to make a sharp left-hand turn on the trail. It appears that he pushed on the throttle instead of the handle bars while turning, causing him to crash into a ditch and strike a tree.

Farin was transported out of the woods to the waiting Bethlehem Ambulance and was taken to Littleton Hospital. He was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

