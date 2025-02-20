Award-Winning Columbus, OH CPA Firm Unveils Modern Rebrand Focused on Entrepreneur Success

Harper & Company CPAs Plus logo

Harper & Company CPAs Plus launches new brand and digital platforms to deliver high-tech solutions while maintaining personalized service for entrepreneurs.

We've created an experience that combines high-touch service with modern communication channels, ensuring entrepreneurs have the support they need to thrive.” — Julie Smith

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harper & Company CPAs Plus (www.harpercpaplus.com) today announced a comprehensive rebrand and website launch, marking a strategic evolution in their three-decade commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and business owners.

Building on more than 30 years of experience, Harper & Company CPAs Plus has established itself as the go-to partner for entrepreneurs seeking more than traditional accounting services. The firm's dedication to understanding the unique challenges of business ownership has made them trusted advisors for pivotal business decisions and long-term growth strategies.

The reimagined brand and website showcase how Harper & Company combines boutique-firm personalization with enterprise-level technology. Their innovative approach includes multimedia content through their "Empowering Entrepreneurs" podcast and YouTube channel, delivering practical insights directly to busy business owners.

The new website highlights the firm's full spectrum of services, including:

- Strategic tax preparation and planning

- Streamlined accounting and bookkeeping

- Custom business consulting solutions

- Integrated payroll services

"This rebrand represents more than a visual refresh – it's a reflection of our evolution as strategic partners in our clients' success," says Julie Smith, Practice Manager. "We've created an experience that combines high-touch service with modern communication channels, ensuring entrepreneurs have the support they need to thrive."

The rebranding initiative positions Harper & Company CPAs Plus at the forefront of modern accounting practices while maintaining their core commitment to personalized client relationships. Business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to explore the new website and discover how Harper & Company can help them achieve their financial goals.

About Harper & Company CPAs Plus:

Harper & Company CPAs Plus is an award-winning accounting firm specializing in comprehensive financial solutions for entrepreneurs and business owners. With over three decades of experience, the firm combines personalized service with innovative technology to deliver exceptional results for clients across Columbus and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.