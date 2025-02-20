JustAnswer Named Fastest Growing US Website on SimilarWeb Digital 100 With 81% Spike YOY in 2024

Expert platform JustAnswer was named the fastest-growing website in the US for 2024 on the Similar Web Digital 100 based on an 81% YOY increase in traffic YOY.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JustAnswer , a platform that connects doctors, lawyers, vets and other verified experts with consumers for on-demand professional help, announced today it was named the fastest-growing website in the US for 2024 on the Similar Web Digital 100. The Similar Web list, which spotlights the 100 fastest-growing companies online in 2024, reported that JustAnswer grew traffic from unique visitors to its site 81% year-over-year – higher than such internet giants as ChatGPT, Substack and APNews.com.“As one of the original pioneers of the gig economy, it’s exciting to see JustAnswer riding an incredible wave of growth more than twenty years in,” said JustAnswer Founder and CEO Andy Kurtzig. “Despite the explosion of AI-driven tools, nothing replaces the power of real, vetted professionals providing real-time help—especially when it comes to the questions that matter most.”According to Kurtzig, JustAnswer has also seen a surge in applications from professionals – from car and home or appliance repair to tech support and pet health – interested in the income potential of working on the platform. So far in January and February 2025 alone, the company has received 1,979 applications, and last year showed a whopping 420% YOY increase in expert applications over 2023.“We’re not just seeing our traffic skyrocket—we’re also watching an unprecedented surge of skilled experts applying to join JustAnswer,” Kurtzig added. “From mechanics and lawyers to doctors and vets, professionals are flocking to our platform for the freedom to help people on their terms—whether they’re picking up a lucrative side hustle or forging an entirely remote career. It’s a clear, powerful sign that genuine human expertise still reigns supreme in a world overflowing with AI hallucinations.”About JustAnswerJustAnswer is the world’s largest expert platform that connects people with live doctors, lawyers, vets, mechanics and other verified experts for real-time, online professional help. Featuring more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer has helped millions of customers across 196 countries since 2003. JustAnswer recently launched AI search tool Pearl .com, the only dedicated professional services AI platform that seamlessly integrates an advanced large language model (LLM) with its network of highly vetted human experts.

