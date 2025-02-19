Driving Comfort & Durability: Automotive Flooring Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in awareness pertaining to noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) and increase in demand for environment-friendly materials drive the growth of the global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, volatile prices of raw materials and increase in opposition for the use of leather restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for low-weight automotive material to reduce vehicle pollution and surge in demand for electric vehicles present new opportunities in the coming years.The global Automotive Flooring Market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5206 There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the automotive flooring market, such as growth in awareness pertaining to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and increase in demand for environment-friendly material. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in automobile sales, which is expected to boost the market. In addition, increase in operating life of vehicles is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of the global market.The automotive flooring market is segmented on the basis of product, application, material, sales channel and region. By product, it is divided into carpet, and mat. By application, it is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). By material, it is divided into polyurethane, polypropylene, nylon, rubber, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and Aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The carpet segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product, the carpet segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global automotive flooring market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in demand for these automotive flooring in luxury vehicles. The report also analyzes mat segment.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5206 The passenger cars segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the passenger cars segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global automotive flooring market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in adoption of the advanced floor mats and carpets in passenger cars by automotive OEMs across the globe. The report also analyzes segment including light commercial cars and heavy commercial cars.The OEM segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 87% of the global automotive flooring market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increased adoption of noise dampening floor mats and carpets from the vehicle manufacturers to provide comfort and convenience to customers. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to customer inclination toward installation of advanced floor mats and carpets to enhance vehicle appearance, improve hygiene, and offer better aesthetics.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodBased on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global automotive flooring market and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the presence of automotive OEMs and changing automotive production outlook in the region. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-flooring-market/purchase-options Leading Market Players: -Hayashi TelempuIAC GroupKotobukiya Fronte Co., Ltd.LEAR CORPORATIONMagna International IncSHANDONG EXCEEDING AUTO INTERIOR PARTS CO., LTDShanghai ShendaSUMINOE TEXTILE CO., LTD.TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATIONACME Mills CompanyIDEAL Automotive GmbHAuto Custom Carpet IncAutoneumAutotech NonwovensFeltex AutomotiveGRUPO ANTOLIN IRAUSA, S.A.Hayakawa Eastern Rubber Co., Ltd.These key players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 