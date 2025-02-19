Celebrating 25 Years of the Knock Out® Rose: A Revolution in Gardening

Knock Out Rose Anniversary

The Knock Out® Rose has become an icon in gardens and landscapes across the country” — Bradd Yoder, President of Star® Roses and Plants

WEST GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The shrub that changed the gardening world with its blooms, resilience, and effortless care is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since its debut, the award-winning Knock Out® Rose has redefined rose gardening, making it accessible to everyone, from seasoned horticulturists to beginner gardeners.First introduced in 2000, the Knock OutRose quickly captured the hearts of gardeners and landscape designers thanks to its continuous bloom cycle, disease resistance, and array of colors. Its low-maintenance nature set a new benchmark for flowering shrubs, earning it a reputation as a game-changer in the garden.The vision behind this rose revolution was breeder Will Radler, whose early fascination with roses sparked a lifelong mission to create disease-resistant varieties. In 1992, Radler developed a seedling resistant to diseases, pests, and extreme weather, transforming the rose market for decades. In 1992, Star® Roses and Plants recognized its potential, and by 2000, the Knock OutRose had made its debut—ushering in a new era for rose gardening.Today, 25 years later, the Knock OutRose is one of the best-selling roses in North America. Its collection now features twelve varieties, each known for beauty, adaptability, and reliability.“The Knock OutRose has become an icon in gardens and landscapes across the country,” said Bradd Yoder, President at StarRoses and Plants. “Its ability to thrive with minimal care has made it a favorite among casual gardeners and professionals alike. Celebrating 25 years of success is a testament to its timeless appeal and extraordinary genetics.”Many consider Radler’s breeding work to have brought rose genetics into the 21st century. Beyond the Knock OutRose, Radler has continued to develop award-winning varieties recognized worldwide for their performance. Operating through his company, Rose Innovations, LLC, he collaborates annually with StarRoses and Plants to introduce new, trialed roses that push the boundaries of what’s possible in gardening.To celebrate this milestone, StarRoses and Plants invites gardeners to share their Knock OutRose stories on social media using the hashtag #KnockOut25. And visitors can take their quiz to discover their unique flower power and get inspired with fresh ideas to transform their garden into a colorful masterpiece.As the Knock OutRose enters its 25th year, StarRoses and Plants remains dedicated to innovation and quality in gardening, committed to producing plants that bring beauty and simplicity to gardens everywhere.Learn more about The Knock OutFamily of Roses at www.knockoutroses.com StarRoses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897 and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs and edibles. Their most notable brands include The Knock OutFamily of Roses, DriftRoses, Bushel and Berry, and Bloomables. StarRoses and Plants is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.