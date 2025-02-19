Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals help to guide families through the crisis of divorce by offering a collaborative team.

LONG ISLAND , NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals are offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone wanting to learn about their divorce options during Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce with Respect Weekis March 3 -9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort designed to share information about divorce including no-court options such as the Collaborative Divorce process.“Collaborative Divorce provides couples with the opportunity to resolve their differences in a non-adversarial way," said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Elizabeth Vaz. "This process helps families create personalized solutions that focus on their unique needs, ultimately reducing conflict, preserving relationships, and paving the way for a healthier future."Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals help to guide families through the crisis of divorce by offering a collaborative team approach to the divorce process. Families are empowered to make decisions regarding their children, living arrangements, and finances outside of court. Visit https://www.licdp.com/ to learn more about Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals.Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a divorce professional in Long Island during Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekwas started in 2021 by Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) to share with people and couples the Collaborative Divorce process.

