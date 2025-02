Omnira Software Unveils MOSAIC 2025: Optimized Forecasting, Emissions Tracking, and International Global Compliance

Driving Precision, Efficiency, and Rapid Decision-Making in E&P Operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnira Software, a leading provider of software solutions for the oil and gas industry, announces major updates to its flagship solution, MOSAIC 2025. This release introduces advanced forecasting capabilities and expanded support for global regulatory compliance, empowering energy companies to optimize economic modeling, achieve sustainability goals, and navigate complex fiscal structures with greater accuracy and efficiency.

“E&P companies operate in an increasingly complex and constantly changing financial and regulatory environment,” said Francisco Gomez, CEO of Omnira Software. “MOSAIC 2025 provides our clients with the tools to confidently model different scenarios and quickly adjust to changing regulatory frameworks while aiming for sustainable growth.”

Advanced Capabilities for Enhanced Decision-Making

MOSAIC 2025 delivers improved forecasting accuracy, streamlined financial modeling, and integrated emissions tracking within economic evaluations. These upgrades boost data processing, usability and flexibility, empowering E&P to adapt swiftly to evolving market conditions and regulatory requirements.

Enhanced Volume Forecasting – Improved historical rate adjustments, enhanced forecast data imports, and granular data presentation for superior forecasting accuracy and resolution.

Configurable Fiscal Modeler – Provides high flexibility and easy configuration, enabling companies in diverse regions to quickly set up tailored fiscal calculations. The tool enhances decision-making accuracy and operational efficiency, offering rapid economic and sensitivity analysis to evaluate project financial viability and effectively optimize investment strategy.

Integrated Emissions Tracking – Seamlessly incorporates field development and operations emissions data into economic evaluations. The advanced emissions forecasting and reporting features support proactive adherence to sustainability goals through comprehensive insights and reconciliation reports.

These updates streamline complex workflows, mitigate risk, and accelerate informed decision-making across oil and gas operations. They reflect Omnira's dedication to innovation and continuous research and development investment.

Discover the Power of MOSAIC 2025

MOSAIC 2025 is a robust, high-performance solution designed to deliver efficiencies, data confidence, and actionable insights for better decision-making in E&P operations. Contact us to learn how MOSAIC 2025 can streamline your critical processes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive data-driven success in E&P operations.

