Clarifi Appoints Seasoned Nonprofit Leader Annie Murphy as New Executive Director

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarifi, the leading financial empowerment nonprofit in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Annie Murphy as its new Executive Director, effective Feb. 17.Murphy brings more than 20 years of nonprofit executive experience to Clarifi, with a leadership background spanning program operations, fundraising, and strategic development. Her expertise in sustainable financial support and service expansion will be instrumental in advancing Clarifi’s mission.“Financial resilience and maintaining stable housing are key elements in achieving long-term sustainability, so I’m excited to bring my mission-based background in housing and supportive services to Clarifi,” Murphy said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team, board, and community partners to ensure both Clarifi and the people we serve are in strong financial positions to truly thrive.”Most recently, Murphy served as Deputy Executive Director at HousingPlus in New York, where she oversaw its many housing and stabilization programs and led efforts that more than tripled the organization’s budget in under eight years. Prior to HousingPlus, Murphy held leadership roles at Hale House Center and The Doe Fund, where she led fundraising initiatives, cultivated key stakeholder relationships, and aligned revenue strategies with organizational goals.“We are thrilled to welcome Annie Murphy to Clarifi,” said Jill Herriott, Board Chair of Clarifi. “Her diverse portfolio of leadership roles equips her with the insight and understanding of an organization’s many functions and needs. As a seasoned executive with a proven track record in nonprofit management and a passion for economic justice, Annie is the ideal person to expand Clarifi’s impact.”Murphy’s commitment to affordable housing and financial empowerment aligns seamlessly with Clarifi’s mission to provide accessible financial guidance to all, regardless of income, zip code, or background. Her work with women, justice-impacted individuals, and low-to-moderate income families reflects the very communities Clarifi empowers through financial education and housing stability services.Having designed programs that boost neighborhood involvement and connect individuals to vital community resources, Murphy also understands the power of self-sufficiency and community impact, two values central to Clarifi’s mission.A Philadelphia resident for the past four years, Murphy will bring her professional expertise to the place she and her family call home. She is actively involved in grassroots and local causes, including as board member for the Roxborough Development Corporation and a volunteer at Courtesy Stable. Her earlier professional experience includes five years of serving Philadelphia’s supportive housing sector.Murphy succeeds Steve Gardner, who has led Clarifi since 2020. Under his leadership, Clarifi evolved from a debt management counseling agency into a financial empowerment nonprofit focused on wealth preservation and social services expansion.ABOUT CLARIFI: Clarifi is the largest provider of financial and housing empowerment services for low-to-moderate income residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Clarifi’s counselors help individuals develop the knowledge and resilience they need to build healthier, more secure financial lives, which in turn creates stronger families, households, and neighborhoods. To learn more, visit clarifi.org

