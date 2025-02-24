Life Science Cartoon Illustrates "The Biology of Valentines”

The Biology of Valentines illustrates the role of hormones and chromosome in love and the milestone of life that couples encounter.

The real biology of Homo sapiens love, and there are more than two options.

I have always appreciated cartoons that bring a smile to my face,” says Ness, “and my goal is to do the same using a science twist with nuggets of factual information hidden in the small detail.”
— Philip Ness
SEATTE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Info.Resource, owner and publisher of LifeScienceHistory.com, announced the release of its newest cartoon: “The Biology of Valentines” illustrating how cupids with their hormonal arrows of love target multiple loving couples - estrogen and testosterone – as they travel through the milestones of life.

Biologically, love is a function of several different hormones such as the familiar oxytocin known as the love hormone, but also include dopamine, norepinephrine, serotonin and vasopressin, all illustrated in the “Biology of Valentines.”

The cartoons are conceived by Phil Ness, Founder and CEO of Info.Resource and illustrated by Mark Reeve, an award-winning cartoonist, previously with The Mail On Sunday, who has done work for The Economist, GQ, and DC Comics.

“I have always appreciated cartoons that bring a smile to my face,” says Ness, “and my goal is to do the same using a science twist with nuggets of factual information hidden in the small detail.” The Initial cartoons known as "Toons & Teasers" on LifeScienceHistory.com, chronicle the COVID-19 Pandemic in the U.S. from the drawing of political battle lines, the COVID wave and PPE distribution to the vaccine rollout, COVID vacations and remembrance of the fallen.

The defense of “Science & Reason,” the topic of Ness’ very first cartoon, received the 2021 Davenport International Cartoon Contest People’s Choice Award. The topic is now front and center in the news again and was the subject of his first cartoon in 2025 with an updated cast of characters and many new issues to face.

Other cartoons spotlight CRISPR and DNA technology, evolution, infectious disease, lifesaving vaccines, leading scientists, milestones in science and other topics.Info.Resource is a Seattle based company that previously owned and published a specialized nationwide network of state- and province-based life science web sites.

Since 1997, our focus has been to provide the best resource to information related to the life science industry.

LifeScienceHistory.com is a rapidly growing resource of 20,000 plus pages of history making life science news, company information, Genealogy on Demand, job opportunities, original cartoons and much more!

About

LifeScienceHistory.com, “Where history is made daily” is a comprehensive compendium of life science. Simply put, we dig history and we mine data. LifeScienceHistory.com is owned and published by Info.Resource, a Seattle based company, established in 1997 that previously published a specialized nationwide life science network of state- and province-based web sites. Info.Resource begins a new era engaging and educating the public through visual and text aids, as well as stories, song and original cartoons, a new feature created during the multi-year development of the site. The facts, both historical and current, are presented in a concise, easily readable format, all sourced, constantly link-checked and content brought up-to-date where possible, because history is made daily. This means that we bring you the history making events from last week, as well as from last year and beyond.

