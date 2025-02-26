MyRegistry.com Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security & Compliance

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyRegistry.com , a leading provider of universal gift registry services, proudly announces its successful achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This milestone underscores the company’s ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security, ensuring data protection, and mitigating cybersecurity risks.The certification, awarded as of February 6, 2025, certifies that MyRegistry.com operates an Information Security Management System that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2022. The scope and boundaries include the protection of user data, including personal information, that is collected and processed through the website, mobile apps, and browser plug-ins. This includes safeguarding customer accounts, gift lists, and associated transactions.ISO/IEC 27001 is the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), providing a framework to protect sensitive data through risk management and a systematic approach to security controls.The rigorous audit and certification process was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading technology-enabled security and compliance partner. Trusted by over 4,000 global organizations, A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications.“This achievement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to upholding the highest security standards. The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our dedication to protecting our clients’ data and ensuring a secure environment for all stakeholders,” said Nancy Lee, President at MyRegistry.com. “By aligning our security practices with globally recognized frameworks, we reinforce our promise of trust and reliability to our 1,800 clients using our gift registry software solution.”To spearhead this initiative, MyRegistry.com turned to the Virtual CISO Services provided by IRM Consulting & Advisory, a boutique Cybersecurity Consulting firm that specializes in building and managing Cybersecurity, Compliance & Risk Management Programs for SaaS & AaaS companies. Victoria Arkhurst (Founder & vCISO) successfully guided MyRegistry.com through the rigorous ISO27001:2022 certification process, achieving full certification within just 12 months with unprecedented results. The certification audit yielded zero (0) non-conformances, observations, or opportunities for continuous improvement. This flawless certification result demonstrates IRM Consulting & Advisory's expertise in implementing robust security control frameworks that not only meet but exceed international standards, providing their client with a competitive advantage in an increasingly security-conscious business environment.About MyRegistry.comMyRegistry.com is a technology innovator in the $400 billion gifting industry. Known for its flexibility, MyRegistry.com allows users to combine items from any retailer worldwide into one comprehensive registry. The platform also enables seamless integration of existing store registries, preserving the benefits and perks of those retailer-specific lists. MyRegistry.com is used to create registries for various occasions, including weddings, baby showers, and holidays, offering a simplified, personalized gifting experience.

