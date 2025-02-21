Don’t Tell Comedy Partners with Java Monster to Launch Half-Hour Comedy Specials

Emma Willmann takes the stage at Don't Tell Comedy’s first-ever half-hour special

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t Tell Comedy, the underground sensation redefining live comedy, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever half-hour comedy specials, sponsored by Java Monster. This groundbreaking new series will debut soon on YouTube, delivering extended performances from some of comedy’s most exciting voices.

Building on its success of over 3 billion views across social channels and secret pop-up shows in more than 200 cities, Don’t Tell Comedy is expanding its format. Traditionally known for its ten-minute sets, this new half-hour series provides comedians with a platform to showcase longer performances, bridging the gap between short-form sets and hour-long specials.

Each special will premiere on Don’t Tell Comedy’s YouTube channel, with clips shared across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to maximize audience reach and engagement. The inaugural seven specials, sponsored by Java Monster, feature a roster of comedians who have captivated audiences with their ten-minute sets, including Emma Willmann, Geoffrey Asmus, and Usama Siddiquee.

The series serves as a continuation of Don’t Tell Comedy’s mission to support the comedy community while providing fans with high-quality, accessible content. Following the first seven specials, Don’t Tell plans to release additional half-hour sets later this year, broadening its reach and further solidifying its place at the forefront of modern stand-up comedy.

Check out the first half-hour special featuring Emma Willmann, which was released Friday, February 7th, and subscribe to Don’t Tell Comedy on YouTube to experience the future of comedy.

About Don’t Tell Comedy:

Founded in 2017, Don’t Tell Comedy is a revolutionary comedy platform bringing pop-up shows to unique, unconventional venues across the U.S. With over 3 billion social media views and a commitment to uplifting grassroots comedians, Don’t Tell Comedy is transforming how stand-up is performed and consumed.

About Java Monster:

No foam, extra hot, half-caf, no-whip, soy latte… enough of the coffeehouse BS already. It’s time to get out of the line and step up to what’s next. Java Monster, premium coffee and cream, brewed up with killer flavor, supercharged with the Monster Energy blend. Coffee done the monster way, wide open, with a take no prisoners attitude and the experience and know-how to back it up. Flavors include Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel, Irish Creme, Caffe Latte, and Triple Shot (Mocha and French Vanilla). So, shake gently and unleash the beast within. Java Monster – anything but basic!

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

