HUB Technology Solutions Acquires Synchena Consulting’s IT Division to Expand Service

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Technology Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of managed IT services and technology solutions in Manitoba, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the IT division of Synchena Consulting Inc., a professional consulting firm specializing in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and IT services. This strategic acquisition strengthens HUB’s position as a premier IT partner for businesses and municipal government in Manitoba.

Integrating Synchena’s IT division into HUB Technology Solutions will allow HUB to expand its service offerings and provide enhanced client support. Synchena’s IT division complements HUB’s existing portfolio, which includes managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud-computing and strategic consulting. The acquisition is expected to deliver significant benefits to both companies’ clients by combining Synchena’s specialized knowledge with HUB’s “Make Technology Simple” approach.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for HUB Technology Solutions as we continue to grow and enhance the value and partnerships we bring to our clients,” said Troy McLennan, President & CEO of HUB Technology Solutions. “Synchena’s IT division brings a wealth of experience and expertise that aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify IT for businesses and help them achieve their goals. Together, we will deliver even greater value to clients.”

Justin Synchena, President of Synchena Consulting, commented on the acquisition: "We are excited about this new chapter for our IT division. HUB Technology Solutions has a stellar reputation, and we are confident that our IT clients will benefit significantly from their comprehensive range of services and client-centric approach. This move allows us to focus on our core GIS consulting services while ensuring our IT clients receive top-notch support from a trusted partner."

Synchena Consulting will continue to focus on its core GIS consulting services while ensuring a smooth transition for its IT clients under HUB’s management. This move allows Synchena to dedicate its resources to expanding its GIS and Asset Management offerings while entrusting its IT clients to a trusted partner.

The acquisition reflects HUB Technology Solutions’ ongoing commitment to growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. By integrating Synchena’s IT division, HUB aims to solidify further its reputation as a trusted technology partner for small and medium-sized businesses in Manitoba.

Strengthening Our Future: Acquisition of IT Division We’re excited to take over the IT division of Synchena Consulting, led by Justin Synchena (Right), as we continue to expand our capabilities and drive innovation in the tech space.

