Todd J. Leonard Law Firm Urges Safety Measures as Freezing Temperatures in New Jersey Pose Risks for Delivery Workers

Morris County, New Jersey – As temperatures continue to plummet, delivery workers across New Jersey face increased risks while navigating icy pathways to homes and businesses. The Todd J. Leonard Law Firm is reminding homeowners, businesses, and property managers of their responsibility to maintain clear and safe walkways for delivery personnel, including those from Amazon, UPS, FedEx, DoorDash, USPS, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

In the past, slip and fall injuries due to icy conditions have led to injuries not only among delivery workers but also among residents. Todd Leonard, the firm’s founding attorney, emphasized the importance of keeping paths clear during winter months. “Many individuals are relying on these workers to deliver online purchases, meals, and groceries,” said Leonard. “It is crucial for property owners to ensure that walkways are safe to prevent injuries that could have significant legal ramifications.”

To help maintain safety around homes and businesses, the Todd J. Leonard Law Firm offers the following tips:

Regular Inspections: Property owners should routinely check walkways, driveways, and delivery zones for ice accumulation, especially during and after winter storms. It’s also a good idea to check the condition of a pathway before placing an order on an app like DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Postmates to ensure the delivery worker has safe access to the home.

Prompt Salting and Shoveling: When snow begins to fall, it is essential to shovel driveways and sidewalks promptly. Applying salt or other de-icing agents can help prevent ice formation and keep surfaces safe for delivery workers.

Clear Parking Areas: If delivery personnel need to access parking areas, ensure that these spaces are free from ice and snow. This not only aids in the delivery process but also reduces the risk of accidents.

Communication: If inclement weather is forecasted, consider informing delivery services in advance about potential access issues. This proactive measure can facilitate more efficient and safe deliveries.

Signage: Use signs to warn delivery workers of any particularly hazardous areas around your property, such as steep slopes or hidden steps.

As cold weather persists, the Todd J. Leonard Law Firm encourages all residents and businesses to prioritize safety. By taking simple preventative measures, property owners can protect both themselves and the delivery workers who serve their communities.

