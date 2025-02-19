Maude’s Ventures Grant Applications Opening and Introducing the Young Founder's Program

2025 Applications Available Starting April 14

Brilliant ideas have no age limit. We’re excited to broaden our impact by offering targeted support to young entrepreneurs.” — Program Manager Giulia Benvenuto

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Maude’s Ventures (MV), innovation means expanding the reach of quality, effective care to individuals living with dementia nationwide. It means scaling impact to touch as many lives as possible and addressing unmet or overlooked needs within the dementia community.Of particular interest are new approaches that tackle these challenges. As Maude’s Ventures heads into its fifth year of funding innovations in dementia care, it is time to celebrate some of the groundbreaking ventures that have been supported —from an AI-powered assistant providing guidance to caregivers, to a new nonprofit addressing the needs of families experiencing younger-onset dementia, and to the most recent recipient, Tranquility Health, which is helping bring comprehensive oral care to those living with dementia.Maude’s Ventures believes that innovation in dementia care must also address the caregiving experience. Caregiving is a significant societal issue, with millions of individuals providing unpaid care to loved ones at home. While rewarding, caregiving presents immense challenges that impact physical, mental, and financial well-being. Finding new solutions that support caregivers is paramount. When caregivers have the resources they need, they can provide the best possible care for their loved ones.During the past year, Maude’s Ventures has met with countless inspiring individuals and witnessed advancements in dementia care, both in the U.S. and internationally. The momentum is building and will continue with the 2025 grants. This funding serves as a catalyst, turning transformative ideas into reality. Maude's Ventures grants are open to nonprofits, for-profits, and individuals, with applications evaluated by a team that brings both professional and personal experience in dementia care. In addition to receiving a grant of up to $50,000, recipients will work with the Maude’s Ventures team to develop a comprehensive business plan, building a lasting relationship with recipients, while leveraging the MV network and resources to help them succeed.The 2025 application window is April 14th to July 7th.Introducing the Young Founders ProgramMore details are now available on the Young Founders Program—an initiative designed to empower the next generation of dementia care pioneers. After an overwhelming response from younger applicants in last year’s grant cycle, MV is pleased to offer this opportunity to help turn innovative ideas for better dementia care into reality.Starting with the 2025 grant cycle, grants of up to $2,500 will be offered to high schoolers, college students, and recent graduates who are passionate about improving the lives of individuals with dementia and their caregivers. While a fully developed plan is not required, the goal is for applicants to clearly demonstrate their understanding of the gap in care and the solution they propose.“Brilliant ideas have no age limit,” says Program Manager Giulia Benvenuto. “We’re excited to broaden our impact by offering targeted support to young entrepreneurs, helping them bring their innovations to life sooner than they might otherwise be able to.If you are an innovative young entrepreneur with a drive to make a positive impact or know of someone who fits the bill, we encourage you to apply!”The Young Founders Program window aligns with that of Maude's Ventures general grants, opening on April 14th, 2025, and closing on July 7th, 2025.More information can be found at www.MaudesVentures.org

