Frank Panzarella Appointed as Director of Operations at Imperial Cleaning

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imperial Cleaning , a leading provider of commercial and residential cleaning solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Frank Panzarella as its new Director of Operations. With an extensive background in operations management, logistics, and process optimization, Panzarella brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Imperial Cleaning as the company continues to expand its services and enhance operational efficiencies.A Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and a recognized success leader, Panzarella has a track record of driving business transformation, cost reductions, and operational excellence. Prior to joining Imperial Cleaning, he served as Managing Consultant at Panzarella Enterprises, where he played a pivotal role in developing a 200,000 sq. ft. domestic distribution center, increasing profit margins by 10% through strategic process improvements, and optimizing supply chain efficiencies. His expertise spans vendor negotiations, enterprise resource planning (ERP), eCommerce logistics, and team leadership, all of which will be instrumental in his new role.Panzarella has also held leadership positions in network manufacturing, distribution, and retail operations, overseeing multi-million-dollar budgets and implementing efficiency-driven solutions. As Director of Operations at Imperial Cleaning, he will focus on enhancing operational workflows, improving service delivery, and driving innovation to support the company’s continued growth."Frank’s proven ability to optimize operations, streamline logistics, and foster a culture of continuous improvement makes him the ideal leader to take our operations to the next level," said David Feldman, President of Imperial Cleaning. "We are excited to welcome him to the management team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our organization and clients."Panzarella is a graduate of Stony Brook University and has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including the VSP Presidents Club Award for Operational Excellence. His dedication to team collaboration, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with Imperial Cleaning’s mission to deliver top-tier cleaning services with exceptional quality and reliability.For media inquiries, please contact:Richard van den BoschExecutive VPImperial Cleaning877 – WE-CLEANEmail: rvandenbosch@imperialcleaning.comAbout Imperial CleaningCelebrating 30 years in business, Imperial Cleaning is a premier provider of commercial and residential cleaning services, offering customized cleaning solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, Imperial Cleaning continues to set the standard in the industry.For more information, visit www.ImperialCleaning.com

