Smoke and Fire Damper Market to Hit $277.6 Million by 2032, Driven by Smart Building Integration & Stringent Safety Regulations

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Smoke and fire damper Market by Mechanism (Sliding, Hinged), By Door Type (Swing Doors, Sliding Doors, Folding Doors, Revolving Doors, Others), By Material (Wood, Aluminum, PVC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global smoke and fire damper industry generated $163.2 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $277.6 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth
The growth in awareness regarding the use of fire safety systems along with stringent fire safety regulations drives the smoke and fire damper market. However, lack of skilled staff and high initial cost are restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary rising investment on infrastructure are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.The motorized segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the motorized segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global smoke and fire damper market revenue owing to growing demand for dampers in commercial and industrial sectors such as offices, hospitals, manufacturing facilities and warehouses are driving the demand for motorized smoke and fire dampers. However, manual segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. There is a growth in emphasis on fire safety regulations and building codes worldwide. For instance, according to the Indian Government, in February 2022, rise in fire incidences necessitated the installation of fire protection equipment in passenger and school buses. Government officials are taking a variety of moves to recognize the need for fire protection systems.Buy This Research Report (213 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global smoke and fire damper market, as these multichannel initiatives increase brand awareness, link the messaging across all points of contact, and can potentially result in a higher return on investment (ROI). However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2032. The online distribution channel is experiencing growth as customers can receive real-time notifications of new product releases, special discounts, promotional schemes, and the one-touch buy option. According to the report "The Ecommerce Explosion" published by Aaron Orendorff in 2019, states that E-commerce in the Asia-Pacific area accounts for more than 70% of worldwide ecommerce. China alone contributes for $740 billion in the e-commerce sales, while the U.S. accounts for $560 billion. Estimates show that China will reach $1,086 billion in e-commerce sales by 2023. Similarly, the U.S. is also expected to reach $735 billion in e-commerce sales by 2023. Such numbers exhibit the growth of the e-commerce sector and therefore major key players of smoke and fire dampers are expected to promote and distribute their products through online services.The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the commercia segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global smoke and fire damper market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Growth in adoption of smoke and fire dampers for construction of commercial buildings boosts the growth of the global market, as many developers, contractors along with major key players have invested or planned to invest in installation of smoke and fire damper in commercial buildings. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging market present significant opportunities for smoke and fire dampers manufacturers. According to the European Union and Eurostat, residential construction of Germany surged from 5.9% to 6% from 2019 to 2020 . In addition, over the last few years, residential construction witnessed substantial increase, owing to rise in investments from North American, Asia-Pacific, and African countries.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global smoke and fire damper market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period North America has well-established building codes and regulations that prioritize fire safety. Regulations, such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards and International Building Code (IBC), mandate the installation of smoke and fire dampers in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. The enforcement of similar regulations creates a steady demand for smoke and fire damper systems. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032. Latin America and the Middle East have many developing countries with huge growth potential. Many countries in the Middle East region are focusing on the rapid development of infrastructure for boosting the tourism industry. This creates a demand for hotels, resorts and other guests' accommodation; thereby increasing the demand for smoke and fire dampers is to prevent the spread of fire and smoke in a building.

Leading Market Players: -
Trox Gmbh
Johnson Controls International Plc
Flakt Group
Ruidong Group
ALnor System
BSB Engineering Services Ltd
Nailor Industries
Komfovent
Celmec International
Tecno-Ventil
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global smoke and fire damper market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Legal Disclaimer:

