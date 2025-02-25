Bright Day Launches New BIG LINK Big Blocks

New Big Link Helps to Build a Helicopter New Big Link Helps to Build a Dragon, or is it a Giraffe? David Krishock, Co-Founder, Bright Day Big Blocks

More Fun, More Ways Through New Product Innovation

All children are naturally creative, and play is their most natural, most enjoyable state. Our Big Blocks, including BIG LINK will help children play, and by doing so learn so much!” — David Krishock

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Day helped invent the Big Block "boom" beginning back in 1988 - and that idea has evolved greatly since its humble beginnings in a Chicago suburb with a group of like-minded moms and their toddlers. But, a couple things have not changed over the years - that's the creative fuel that children want and need to satisfy their curiosity, and exercise their imaginations - and, the spirit of innovation that educators and parents apply to creating and offering that fuel - learning tools and toys that can make a difference. Children want and need to play - and adults always seem to invent amazing ways for them to do so."The idea for our new Bright Day BIG LINK Big Blocks came to us one day while watching a group of preschoolers play with our original Big Blocks", says Bright Day Co-Founder, Laurel Tucker. "Everyone knows the magic of the Big Blocks is how children stack the blocks, roll balls through the channel blocks, and fasten the blocks together with all the different size and shape connectors. Well, on this particular day the children were connecting, and connecting, and connecting - making expansive structures all joined together, it was marvelous, quite magical", she says. "At the end of that play session we began thinking about the act of connecting, play connecting - and that's where the inspiration for BIG LINK was born".Co-Founder, David Krishock, adds to the conversation about the product development process, "we have a structured new product development process - it always begins with our school partners, teachers and their children. We are fortunate to have so many creative, savvy contributors to our new product development process, and we are deeply grateful for their ideas and guidance.As the BIG LINK block set progressed through its prototype phase it was decided it's all about 14 new and unique connecting shapes - and about attaching, or joining, and fastening, or coupling, and hitching or bolting - all that. It's all about linking the block pieces into as many creative possibilities as a young mind can imagine. Through our testing phase we noticed that these blocks best suited older children, ages 4 through 10, and highly complimented theme based play, and more guided approach to building projects. The children loved to make vehicles like autos, airplanes, trains, helicopters (see photo) - they made animals like elephants, tigers, a giraffe (see photo - maybe it's a dragon?) - they made creatures like robots and monsters - they made big block girls and boys - they made city buildings and country ranches", he continues.As the children engage in play, and in this case Big Block play they develop cognitively - their creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, building confidence - and they also develop physically - their strength and stamina, coordination and dexterity, fine and gross motor skills - and so much more.Laurel Tucker concludes with, "we are gearing up now to make Bright Day BIG LINK Big Blocks immediately available to our school and play center community as part of our 2025 ongoing inventory, and we are taking preorders beginning Valentines Day - February 14, 2025. Please reach out to us to learn more at +1 818 914 6541 or contact@brightdaybigblocks.com for more information.About Bright Day Big BlocksBright Day Big Blocks is a fun, new and unique play system designed to stimulate creative play. Bright Day offers big, soft, kid-sized building blocks and designs play space environments that peaks a child's curiosity, unlocks creativity. inspires collaboration, and builds confidence. Our big foam blocks supports play-based learning , and enables play that builds cognitive, physical, emotional, and social skills important to the development of all children. Bright Day Big Blocks can be found throughout the world - in schools and play centers , on playgrounds, in libraries, children's hospitals, family and resort hotels, in airports, family restaurants, public parks, summer camps - anywhere and everywhere you find children playing. Bright Day Big Blocks are helping transform children's lives through play.

