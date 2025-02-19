Tanguler Gray Joins GreenCourt's Board of Directors

GreenCourt Logo

GreenCourt, a leading innovator in legal and government technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Tanguler Gray has joined its Board of Directors.

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenCourt Legal Technologies (GreenCourt), a leading innovator in legal and government technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Tanguler Gray has joined its Board of Directors. Gray brings a distinguished career in public service and leadership across a range of child support, policy, and operational sectors, making her an invaluable asset to the GreenCourt team.With over 26 years of experience in Georgia’s Division of Child Support Services (DCSS), Gray has dedicated much of her career to improving child support systems and services. Her government leadership roles culminated in a position with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Office of Child Support Services (OCSS), where she served as Commissioner from 2021 to 2025. Gray recently joined SMI as EVP of Operations.Gray’s wealth of experience extends beyond her work with child support services. She has held significant positions in the National Child Support Engagement Association (NCSEA), serving as president and secretary. She also served as a board member for the Eastern Regional Interstate Child Support Association (ERICSA). Her deep understanding of government practices and systems and her operational and strategic leadership experience will help shape GreenCourt Legal Technologies' future as it delivers cutting-edge legal solutions to professionals in the public and private sectors."We are thrilled to welcome Tanguler Gray to GreenCourt's Board of Directors," said Andy Johnson, CEO of GreenCourt Legal Technologies. "Tanguler's exceptional leadership in the child support and public service sector, combined with her innovative approach to operations, aligns perfectly with GreenCourt’s mission to deliver transformative solutions for courts and government agencies. Her insight into improving service delivery and operational processes will be an essential asset to GreenCourt as the company continues to grow and expand its offerings. We are excited for the future with Tanguler on our Board.""I am honored to join GreenCourt‘s Board of Directors," said Gray. "GreenCourt’s vision to transform how government agencies manage workflow and legal case processing through innovation aligns perfectly with my vision for engagement, grounded by three core principles: people, process, and performance. I am eager to collaborate with the team and contribute to the company’s continued success and positive impact."About GreenCourt Legal TechnologiesGreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. Learn more by calling 770-834-3453 or visiting http://www.greencourt.com , Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

