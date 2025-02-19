Lucky Hills Coffee Managing Director Anne Valdez Elected to Board of Directors of Alliance for Coffee Excellence

Specialty coffee expert with over 35 years of experience joins prestigious coffee organization's leadership to enhance consumer education.

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Valdez, Managing Director of Lucky Hills Coffee and renowned coffee industry expert, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Alliance for Coffee Excellence (ACE). With her extensive experience as an international juror for Cup of Excellence (COE), Valdez aims to strengthen the connection between exceptional coffee producers and consumers.

Anne Valdez, also the President of Amrita Certified Pure and Owner of Florisbella Coffee Consulting, has been an integral part of the Cup of Excellence (COE) program since its inception. As an international juror and advocate for quality coffee, Valdez has played a pivotal role in recognizing outstanding coffee producers and ensuring that specialty coffee maintains the highest standards.

Valdez brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her journey in the coffee industry began in 1986 at Barnie’s Coffee and Tea. Since then, she has dedicated her career to every aspect of specialty coffee, from farm to cup, including cupping, judging, roasting, and barista training. She has judged competitions such as Cup of Excellence (14 times), Best of Panama (3 times), and Rainforest Alliance Cupping (3 times).

"While the Cup of Excellence program has excelled at highlighting farmers, improving quality, and discovering new regions, there's still work to be done in helping consumers understand the exceptional standards behind these coffees," says Valdez. "My focus will be on developing tools that bridge this gap and enhance consumer appreciation for excellence in coffee."

Valdez brings over three decades of comprehensive coffee industry expertise to this role. As Managing Director of Lucky Hills Coffee, she oversees the company's direct trade relationships with 80 coffee growers in Brazil's, ensuring sustainable and transparent coffee sourcing practices. Lucky Hills brings the world full-bodied, complex coffees from Carmo da Cachoeira, in one of Brazil’s best coffee-growing regions: Southern Minas Gerais.

"Anne's deep understanding of both production and consumption sides of specialty coffee makes her an ideal addition to our board," states ACE spokesperson. "Her experience in coffee production and international markets will be invaluable in advancing our mission."

For more information about Lucky Hills Coffee's commitment to specialty coffee excellence, visit https://luckyhillscoffee.com/ or call +1 407-719-2390

About Lucky Hills Coffee

Lucky Hills Coffee (https://luckyhillscoffee.com/about/) is a leading supplier of specialty coffees to the US food service market, offering unique varieties of coffee without middlemen, in an ethical, transparent, and completely sustainable way. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the company maintains direct relationships with a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in Carmo da Cachoeira, Southern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. Through its innovative direct trade model, Lucky Hills ensures maximum quality and freshness, roasting beans locally in Florida on demand.

Notes to Editors:

● The Alliance for Coffee Excellence (ACE) is a non-profit organization that owns and manages the Cup of Excellence (COE) program. COE is a prestigious competition and auction for high-quality coffees.

● The Cup of Excellence program has been instrumental in discovering and promoting exceptional coffee producers worldwide.

● Anne Valdez's full credentials include positions as president of Amrita Certified Pure and owner of Florisbella Coffee Consulting.

● Anne Valdez's appointment to the ACE Board of Directors is a testament to her expertise and leadership in the specialty coffee industry.

