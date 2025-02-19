Lola Beans Launches Franchise, Uniting Coffee, Espresso, Infused Sodas, and Energy Drinks in One Dual Drive-Thru

Lola Beans - The Drive Thru Fun Beverage Brand

A first-of-its-kind drive-thru franchise serving coffee, espresso, infused sodas, and energy drinks—built on speed, efficiency, and a culture of Good Energy

GOOD ENERGY is at the heart of everything we do...We’ve created a brand that brings people together while keeping operations simple and efficient.” — Donny Bradley

CLEVELAND, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lola Beans, a drive-thru coffee and beverage brand, is launching its franchise program, bringing a first-of-its-kind concept to market. While brands like Swig have seen rapid growth and coffee chains continue to expand, no brand has combined coffee, espresso, infused sodas, and energy drinks into one franchise model—until now. With two corporate locations open and a third on the way, Lola Beans is now offering franchise opportunities to meet rising demand.Founded by husband-and-wife team Donny and Missy Bradley, Lola Beans has built a devoted customer base by offering more than just great drinks—it’s a culture. Inspired by the drive-thru coffee scene in Soldotna, Alaska, the couple set out to create a brand that delivers fast, high-quality beverages while fostering a strong sense of community. GOOD ENERGY is at the heart of everything we do," said Donny Bradley. "We’ve created a brand that brings people together while keeping operations simple and efficient. Now, with franchising, we’re excited to give others the opportunity to bring that same energy to their own communities."The menu features:• Premium coffee and espresso made with high-quality beans• Lola Colas - Sodas infused with a combination of your favorite flavors• GOOD ENERGY drinks powered by LOTUSPlant Energy, offering a natural, plant-based boostThe franchise model is built for efficiency, operating with a small footprint (as little as 510 square feet) and a streamlined menu, helping franchisees manage labor costs and serve high volumes with a dual drive-thru and tech-enabled ordering. No hoods or grease traps are required, keeping operations straightforward.“We wanted to build a brand in a category we are calling fun beverage” said Missy Bradley. “Lola Beans is simple to operate with an amazing team ; there’s nothing else like us right now. We bring the most popular drinks to one place with a culture that sets us apart.”With the specialty coffee market projected to reach $50.8 billion (Yahoo Finance, Feb. 2025) and demand for fast, high-quality beverages continuing to rise, Lola Beans is positioned for significant expansion, committed to growing at the rate that they can find excellent franchisees and prime real estate.”For more information about Lola Beans Coffee franchising opportunities, visit lolabeansfranchise.com or contact John Moates at john@shccbrands.comAbout Lola Beans CoffeeLola Beans Coffee is a Tennessee-based coffee brand known for its drive-thru convenience, premium beverages, and warm, community-focused atmosphere. Founded with a mission to provide a fun and welcoming coffee experience, the company continues to expand while maintaining its commitment to quality and exceptional customer service.

Lola Beans - A first-of-its-kind drive-thru franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.