ASIMOV Protocol Unveils Blockchain-Based Solution for Verifiable AI Data

Arto Bendiken, co-founder, ASIMOV Protocol

Tackling AI’s data integrity challenge with a decentralized framework, by combining blockchain and knowledge graphs for auditable, reliable models.

By integrating with NEAR, we ensure not only scalability but data integrity and accuracy across the ecosystem.” — Arto Bendiken, co-founder, ASIMOV Protocol

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIMOV Protocol, a decentralized solution designed to address the growing concerns of data integrity in AI, is emerging from stealth mode to officially unveil its breakthrough approach to AI verification. The protocol leverages the ‘Verifiable Internet’ thesis, utilizing blockchain technology to create a trusted framework where data and AI models are not only verified but also auditable and transparent. In a world increasingly dominated by misinformation, ASIMOV Protocol empowers the AI ecosystem to operate on reliable, secure, and provable data, ensuring that AI systems can be trusted to deliver accurate, ethical, and accountable results.At its core, ASIMOV Protocol aims to resolve the ‘garbage-in, garbage-out’ problem in AI by making data verifiable and its provenance traceable. By leveraging a neurosymbolic approach that combines knowledge graphs and large language models (LLMs), the protocol enhances the effectiveness of AI models, reducing inaccuracies in training data.“For the past 6 months, we’ve been developing a protocol that combines blockchain with structured data representation—two fields I’ve been working on for over 20 years,” said Arto Bendiken, one of two founders of ASIMOV Protocol. “Our system empowers developers to query and authenticate data with certainty, using high-quality, verifiable sources, ensuring the data AI consumes is as trusted as the models themselves.”Building on NEAR Protocol, the ASIMOV Protocol enables a system where data can be verified, processed, and monetized through knowledge graphs, providing a verifiable chain of custody for AI models. By leveraging NEAR's scalability and security, ASIMOV Protocol ensures high-quality data integrity and creates trust across the ecosystem. The protocol is powered by ASIMOV Software Developer Kits (SDKs), which include comprehensive tools for publishers, curators, consumers, and validators to interact with datasets, ensuring that only high-quality, justified belief (a principle rooted in Aristotle’s definition of knowledge) is fed into AI systems.The protocol’s architecture is designed to empower various roles in the ecosystem:● Indexers ensure high-quality data is processed and verified.● Validators provide assurance that the data meets the protocol’s verification standards.● Publishers and Curators upload and boost datasets, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and verifiability.● Consumers query datasets for actionable insights, ensuring that only trustworthy data is used.The ASIMOV Protocol's data verification mechanism, based on knowledge graphs, enables local inference with powerful query capabilities (such as GraphQL and SPARQL), allowing users to access and query data from anywhere within the ecosystem.“The ability to transform data from any source into a knowledge graph and use it for complex AI queries is what sets ASIMOV Protocol apart” explained Arto. “By integrating with NEAR, we ensure not only scalability but data integrity and accuracy across the ecosystem.”Currently live on the NEAR testnet, ASIMOV Protocol is already processing a significant volume of transactions. The mainnet launch is scheduled for the coming months, with various organizations—ranging from AI startups to academic institutions—lining up to join the protocol. These organizations are essential to the protocol's success and scalability.“We’re creating a consortium of trusted experts who understand the critical role of reliable data in shaping the future of AI,” said Arto. “By leveraging knowledge graphs, we can combine high-quality data sources to create more accurate and reliable models that will power the next generation of AI.”As AI models become more commoditized, ASIMOV Protocol is positioned to take a leading role in powering the future of AI innovation, by providing access to trusted, clean, and structured data. With the growing demand for data accuracy and integrity in AI, ASIMOV Protocol is tackling one of the most critical challenges the industry faces, creating a frictionless ecosystem where enterprises can confidently rely on AI-driven insights that bear the ASIMOV Protocol mark. The protocol guarantees that AI outputs are not only accurate but also validated, auditable, and enterprise-ready, fueling the foundation for the real-world AI revolution.The ASIMOV Protocol team is actively inviting individuals to join our ecosystem as members, validators, curators, and more. If you're interested in participating in the project, please connect with us through our community channels. For hiring opportunities, visit @asimovtalenthub on Telegram.- Ends -About ASIMOV ProtocolASIMOV Protocol is a decentralized framework that ensures the verifiability and integrity of data used by AI systems. By combining blockchain technology with knowledge graphs, the protocol provides a secure and scalable solution for fueling AI models, reducing the risks of inaccurate results. ASIMOV Protocol is building the future of data verification for AI, enabling transparent, accountable, and ethical artificial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.