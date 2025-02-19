ALLIANCE OF TEATROS LATINOS NY UNVEILS TEATRO FEST 2025: A CITYWIDE CELEBRATION OF THEATER, DANCE & MUSIC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY is thrilled to announce Teatro Fest 2025, a vibrant citywide festival celebrating the richness of Latinx/Latine culture through live theater, dance, music, and engaging discussions with Latinx/Latine artists. The festival will take place from March 1 – April 30, 2025, featuring 20 productions and more than 147 performances across nine premier Latinx/Latine theater venues. Festival venues include IATI Theater, INTAR Theatre, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro Círculo, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA, and Thalia Spanish Theatre.Teatro Fest 2025 will showcase bilingual world premieres, celebrated revivals, and a diverse range of cultural offerings, highlighting the profound impact of New York City's Latinx/Latine artists and performers. The festival kicks off on Monday, February 24, at 6 PM with a special preview night at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center."The Library for the Performing Arts is so pleased to welcome the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY back to our stage, and I look forward to another exciting preview of some of this Spring's best theater!" said Doug Reside, Lewis, and Dorothy Cullman, Curator for the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the Library."All eight Latino theaters are excited to rekindle the excitement of Teatro Fest NYC 2025, especially during these challenging times for our communities! We have a fantastic lineup of events that will run non-stop for two months," stated a spokesperson from the Alliance.Teatro Fest 2025 is made possible through the generous support of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and the Miranda Family Fund. Teatro Fest 2025 is also supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (in partnership with the City Council), the New York State Council on the Arts, the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, the National Latinx Theater Initiative, and numerous private donors and institutions.ABOUT THE FESTIVALTeatro Fest NYC 2025 brings together New York’s premier Latinx/Latine theater companies in a groundbreaking collaboration. For over five decades, these award-winning theaters have produced innovative works and classic Spanish dramas, captivating audiences and students alike. Their accolades include Obie, Drama Desk, Latin Grammy, TALIA, ACE, HOLA, ATI, ARTE, and LATA Awards, as well as the NYS Governor’s Arts Award, the NYC Mayor’s Award for Arts & Culture, and Spain’s Academy of Performing Arts Gold Medal.For tickets, event details, and the full lineup, visit https://latinotheatersny.com ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF TEATROS LATINOS NYMISSION - The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY fosters leadership, strategic resource sharing, and increased visibility for its member theaters.VISION - The Alliance envisions a thriving theater landscape where Latino theater serves as a powerhouse of creativity and culture, enriching lives, fostering inclusivity, and contributing to New York City’s cultural and economic vitality.MEMBERS - The eight-member theaters of the Alliance represent a vibrant movement within the NYC theater scene and have been producing and launching Latin theater works and artists for more than five decades. They are:TEATRO CÍRCULO - https://teatrocirculo.org/ IATI THEATER - https://www.iatitheater.org/ INTERNATIONAL ARTS RELATIONS (INTAR) - https://www.intartheatre.org/ LATEA THEATRE - https://teatrolatea.org/ PREGONES/ PUERTO RICAN TRAVELING THEATER - https://pregonesprtt.org/ REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL - https://repertorio.nyc/ TEATRO SEA - https://teatrosea.org/ THALIA SPANISH THEATRE - https://thaliatheatre.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.