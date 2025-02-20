Sarcomatrix Renews EU Orphan Drug Status for LAMA2-RD and Expands Research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

The renewal highlights ongoing progress in developing rhLAM-111 for rare muscular diseases, with a new emphasis on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

We are excited to have renewed our EU Orphan Drug Designation for rhLAM-111, further validating its potential to transform the lives of those living with LAMA2-RD and DMD.”
— David R. Craig, CEO of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics
RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing treatments for muscle-related diseases, has renewed its Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for recombinant human laminin-111 (rhLAM-111) as a potential therapy for LAMA2-related muscular dystrophy (LAMA2-RD). This important milestone underscores Sarcomatrix's ongoing commitment to providing new hope for patients affected by severe neuromuscular disorders.

LAMA2-RD, also known as merosin-deficient congenital muscular dystrophy type 1A (MDC1A), is a life-threatening genetic disease that causes progressive muscle weakness, loss of mobility, and contractures. Currently, there are no approved treatments available, leaving patients and families with limited options. In preclinical studies, rhLAM-111—a vital extracellular matrix protein—has shown potential to support muscle integrity and function, offering promise for a breakthrough treatment.

Sarcomatrix is also expanding its research to evaluate rhLAM-111’s application in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a devastating genetic condition that leads to progressive muscle degeneration. Early preclinical findings in animal models suggest that rhLAM-111 may help restore muscle structure, presenting an exciting new avenue for DMD patients.

The renewal of Orphan Drug Designation in the EU comes with valuable regulatory benefits, including market exclusivity, scientific guidance, and financial incentives. These advantages will help Sarcomatrix accelerate the development of rhLAM-111 and bring this novel therapy closer to clinical trials.

For more information about Sarcomatrix and its ongoing research, visit www.sarcomatrix.com.

About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp.
Sarcomatrix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company at the forefront of developing novel therapies for muscle disease and rare conditions. With a focus on scientific innovation and patient-centric solutions, Sarcomatrix is dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs and improving lives.

