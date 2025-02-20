Haelixa Appoints Marwa Zamaray to Advisory Board

Marwa Zamaray Haelixa Traceability Solution

Haelixa welcomes ESG expert Marwa Zamaray to its Advisory Board to drive supply chain transparency and tackle traceability in fashion.

I am excited to bring my expertise to support Haelixa in shaping the future of supply chain transparency.” — Marwa Zamaray

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haelixa , a leader in textile traceability solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Marwa Zamaray, a recognised advocate for ESG and European Climate Pact Ambassador, to its Advisory Board . With extensive experience in supply chain due diligence and sustainability regulations, Zamaray will support Haelixa’s mission to enhance transparency and mitigate risks in global supply chains.Marwa Zamaray brings a wealth of experience in addressing the traceability challenges of textile brands. Throughout her career, she has worked for leading fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger (PVH) and Zara (Inditex), as well as value chain partners and solution providers across the industry. Her deep understanding of brand requirements and supply chain complexities positions her as an ideal fit for Haelixa.“The demand for traceability has never been greater,” stated Marwa Zamaray. “Having worked at the intersection of sourcing, material traceability, and risk management, I have seen firsthand the growing necessity for transparency. I am excited to bring my expertise to support Haelixa in shaping the future of supply chain transparency.”“We are thrilled to welcome Marwa as a Board Advisor,” said Patrick Strumpf, CEO of Haelixa. “As sustainability regulations tighten across Europe, brands must proactively mitigate risks. Marwa’s expertise in this evolving landscape will be invaluable in ensuring we deliver the best solutions to our customers.”About Marwa ZamarayMarwa Zamaray is a recognised ESG advocate and European Climate Pact Ambassador with expertise in supply chain traceability, ESG compliance, and sustainable business strategies. She serves as Interim Marketing Director at TextileGenesis, leading efforts to revolutionise supply chain transparency through SaaS traceability platforms. As a European Climate Pact Ambassador, she is a frequent keynote speaker and industry moderator, advocating for climate action and responsible sourcing. With a background in B2B marketing, business development, and strategy, Marwa specialises in helping organisations strengthen sustainability initiatives, improve traceability, and drive impactful market transformation.

