Silat Club Martial Arts Now Offers Combat-Ready Pencak Silat Serak from Anywhere with Online Courses

Guro Dan Inosanto with Guru West Bolz

460+ Structured Lessons Deliver the Art’s Precision and Power to Students Worldwide

The hand traps are at least the equal of Wing Chun Kung Fu, and the footwork and body angling far surpass anything I've ever been exposed to. Serak is a martial artist's dream system” — Guro Dan Inosanto - One of Bruce Lee's Top Students

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, dedicated students can access Pencak Silat Serak's advanced techniques through Silat Club Martial Arts structured online training.

With over 460 detailed lessons, this program removes the barriers to learning one of the world's most efficient and strategic fighting systems.

Serak is a Martial Art Built for Real Combat

Pencak Silat Serak is not a martial art for sport or showmanship—it's a system designed for real-world combat effectiveness.

Most martial arts are designed for competition or tradition, relying on strength, speed, or a rulebook. None of that applies in a real fight. Serak operates on a different level. It's built to end confrontations before they even begin. It can help:

• Disrupt balance, and end a threat. Take away an opponent's ability to stand, and their attack collapses before it starts.

• Master footwork that outmaneuvers raw power. Control the space, control the fight.

• Train for real-world survival. This system isn't just for empty-hand combat—it prepares students for knife attacks, firearms, and improvised weapons.

• Turn an attacker's force against them. The principles of leverage and structure mean learners don't need size or strength to dominate.

Serak doesn't waste time on flashy movements. It's built for effectiveness—no wasted motion, no unnecessary effort—just pure combat defense and efficiency.

A Martial Art Respected by the Best

Even among elite fighters, Serak is a well-kept secret. But those who've seen it in action? They know it's effective.

"Pencak Silat Serak is ingenious. It is incredibly sophisticated. The whole system is based on maximum destructive output with minimum effort. A lot of systems are built around power or speed. Serak is all finesse. It's all physics and knowledge of anatomy, and how energy is directed. It doesn't take strength or even speed, and it is practically unbeatable. The hand traps are at least the equal of Wing Chun Kung Fu, and the footwork and body angling far surpass anything I've ever been exposed to. Serak is a martial artist's dream system." — Guro Dan Inosanto, a martial arts legend and a top student of Bruce Lee.

Can Anyone Learn This Online?

That depends. Any real martial art—especially one as precise as Serak—requires dedication, repetition, and the willingness to rewire bad habits.

Silat Club's new program is built for students who take their training seriously. The instruction is structured to help those with prior experience sharpen their skills, and refine their movements—even without a physical instructor standing before them.

Authentic Training from a Direct Lineage

Guru Karl "West" Bolz founded the Silat Club. He's a direct student of Pendekar Victor de Thouars, a master who spent over 70 years refining Serak for actual combat.

With a Recon Marine and mechanical engineer background, de Thouars preserved Serak's efficiency in the most demanding environments.

Rather than spending years searching for a qualified instructor, students now have direct access to this knowledge in a structured, progressive format.

"What started as a way for my local students in Charlotte to stay connected during the pandemic has now grown into a global training community," says Bolz.

"This program makes it possible for serious martial artists to study Serak regardless of location."

Join the Silat Club Training Community

Silat Club offers a clear path for those who are ready to take their training to the next level. The entire online curriculum, covering every aspect of Pencak Silat Serak, is now available at Silat Club Online Course.

Silat Club Training Evaluation - Serak Sambut 1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.