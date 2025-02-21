Tranzzo insights: Fintech trends 2025 — a year of innovation and transformation

Fintech trends 2025

CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year 2025 begins with great expectations and prospects for the global fintech market, which is forecast to grow by 16.8% to reach $917.17 billion by 2032.The Tranzzo team has prepared an analytical overview of the key trends that will shape the future of the industry.The main challenge is cybersecurityAccording to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global cost of cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion in 2025. For companies, this means that security and fraud prevention investments will become a priority.What to expect in 2025?Artificial intelligence in the fight against fraudAI helps to detect suspicious transactions before they become a problem. Tranzzo is actively implementing advanced technologies in its security system to help businesses avoid threats.TokenizationAutomation of payment processes is one of the main focuses of modern business. The less time spent on payment, the more satisfied customers are.Tranzzo offers customers more innovative tokenization technology from international payment systems such as Visa and Mastercard — VTS and MDES. Thanks to this, our clients can use ‘eternal tokens,’ which are especially beneficial for businesses with a recurring payment model.Tap on Phone — a new level of contactless paymentsTurning smartphones into payment terminals is a game changer, reducing infrastructure costs and increasing customer convenience.As the physical and digital experience continues to converge, we will see more applications of Tap on Phone technology in various areas of commerce, from verifying a transaction to instantly adding a card to a mobile wallet or even sending money to friends and family.Outlook for 2025Innovative technologies such as blockchain, AI, tokenization, and contactless payments drive the financial sector's digital transformation. These solutions provide security, convenience, and process optimization, opening up new business horizons.Tranzzo remains your trusted partner in financial technology, helping you succeed in digital transformation.For more information, visit our website at ➡️ Tranzzo.comOr contact ➡️ our team

