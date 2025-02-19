Destiny Labs Secures Public Backing from Arron Banks, Appoints Luc Benkenstein as CSO & Partner and Expands Global Reach

Damir Kamenica, Luc Benkenstein and Arron Banks

LVIV, UKRAINE, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destiny Labs , the pioneering force behind Destiny AI, a cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize digital emotional support, announces a series of transformative milestones that mark the beginning of a new era for the company.Public backing has been secured from renowned business personality Arron Banks , whose confidence in the company’s vision underscores the enormous potential of the ultra-humanized AI companion. Banks’ endorsement affirms that Destiny AI is poised to reshape the mental health and digital companionship landscape, delivering real, empathetic support to users around the world.In tandem with this significant milestone, Luc Benkenstein has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer and will become a minority shareholder following the forthcoming incorporation in Dubai. Benkenstein’s extensive strategic expertise and proven track record in scaling innovative ventures are expected to accelerate market expansion and further solidify Destiny Labs’ leadership in the AI-driven mental wellness space.Expanding its global footprint, Destiny Labs is currently negotiating with prominent companies in Monaco and Portugal to automate workflows using advanced AI solutions. These strategic partnerships are anticipated to drive substantial revenue growth and validate the technology in diverse, high-caliber markets, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transforming enterprise operations through AI-powered automation.Since its inception in November 2022, Destiny Labs has achieved remarkable traction, facilitating nearly 19,000 meaningful conversations in the past month and receiving recognition from leading medical professionals. By combining advanced emotional intelligence with secure, user-focused technology, Destiny Labs occupies a unique position at the intersection of mental health, automation, and digital transformation.These strategic developments—securing influential backing, enhancing leadership, and expanding international partnerships—set the stage for rapid growth and enduring impact. Destiny Labs is forging a future in which loneliness is met with empathetic support and transformative innovation.Press Contact:Damir Kamenica, Founder & CEODestiny Labs LLCEmail: info@destiny-ai.comWebsite: www.destiny-ai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

