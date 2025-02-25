Atrinet Expands Security Solutions with Advanced Anti-Phishing Package for Enterprises

Atrinet

With Atrinet's expanded security package, enterprises can protect their customers and employees from sophisticated phishing attacks, ensuring trust, compliance, and business continuity" — Ohad Kamer

HOD HASHARON , ISAREL , ISRAEL, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atrinet, a global leader in telecom security solutions, is expanding its cybersecurity portfolio with a new enterprise security package designed to combat phishing threats across multiple channels. In addition to its URL Scanner, Atrinet now offers enterprises a secure cloud-based API, enabling businesses to protect their customers and employees from phishing attacks across SMS, email, and other communication channels.A Growing Need for Multi-Channel SecurityPhishing attacks continue to evolve, with threat actors now leveraging SMS, email, and messaging platforms to target businesses and consumers. While smishing (SMS phishing) attacks have surged by 60% in 2024, enterprises are also facing an increasing number of email-based and in-app phishing scams. Atrinet’s expanded security package addresses this challenge by offering:✅ Comprehensive Phishing Protection – Enterprises can now secure all communication channels by leveraging Atrinet’s cloud-based API, designed to detect and block malicious URLs, attachments, and phishing attempts in real time.✅ Seamless Cloud Integration – The solution connects directly to enterprise applications, messaging platforms, and security systems, ensuring frictionless protection without disrupting business workflows.✅ Real-Time Threat Intelligence – Atrinet’s platform continuously analyzes and detects phishing threats across SMS, email, and web-based communications, helping enterprises stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.Why Enterprises Must Act NowPhishing attacks are among the most costly and disruptive cybersecurity threats, leading to financial losses, data breaches, and reputational damage. With regulatory pressure increasing, businesses must adopt proactive measures to secure their communication channels. Atrinet’s enterprise security package provides:🔹 Protection for Employees & Customers – Blocks phishing attempts before they reach users, reducing the risk of fraud and credential theft.🔹 Stronger Compliance & Security – Helps organizations meet evolving cybersecurity regulations and protect sensitive data.🔹 Easy Deployment & Scalability – The cloud-based API can be seamlessly integrated into enterprise security frameworks, ensuring rapid implementation.“Cybercriminals are targeting businesses across multiple communication channels, making it critical to deploy multi-layered security solutions,” said Ohad Kamer, Co-Founder and CMO at Atrinet. “With our expanded security package, enterprises can protect their customers and employees from sophisticated phishing attacks, ensuring trust, compliance, and business continuity.”Stay Secure – Act Now!Phishing attacks won’t wait—neither should you. Secure your enterprise today with Atrinet’s cutting-edge security package. Visit Atrinet.com to schedule a demo and discover how to safeguard your communication channels from evolving threats.About AtrinetAtrinet is a trusted leader in telecom security and Value-Added Services (VAS), specializing in messaging protection, mobile security, and network management solutions. With a strong legacy in cybersecurity innovation, Atrinet empowers enterprises and Communication Service Providers to modernize their security infrastructure and protect against advanced cyber threats.

