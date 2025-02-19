Bond Interiors Group Introduces New Luxury Property Renovation Firm

Saad A Moaswes & Mario Formisano

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bond Interiors , one of the region’s largest and most established fit-out companies, has announced the launch of its sister company Bond Habitat , aimed at the thriving luxury residential market.Supported by an expert team of construction professionals, Bond Habitat provides a range of services to suit clients’ needs, whether they want everything from the initial design work through to fit-out, a complete refurbishment, or to renovate a specific area of the home. Whatever the brief, the focus is on turning dreams into reality and maintaining the same standards of excellence Bond Interiors has upheld over the last 40 years.Mario Formisano, Co-founder of Bond Habitat, commented: “As Dubai continues to break records for luxury residential sales, more homeowners than ever are also choosing to renovate, creating a clear opportunity for quality residential design and build services. However, many people struggle to find contractors with in-depth regional expertise to deliver their vision. The creation of Bond Habitat was a natural next step to complement Bond Interiors, which is a trusted powerhouse in commercial fit-out, and our goal is to become UAE's leading residential new build and refurbishment company.Saad A Moaswes, Founder and Managing Director of Bond Interiors, added: “Our commitment to excellence isn’t just about constructing or refurbishing buildings; it is about crafting a lifestyle, an experience, a home where every corner reflects the highest standards of luxury and comfort. That means taking the time to truly understand what each client needs and providing customised solutions.”To date, the firm has worked on a number of homes in exclusive buildings and communities, including The Dorchester Collection, 22 Carat on the Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

